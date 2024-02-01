Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Success: 78 Lakh Street Vendors Receive Credit Boost Under PM Svanidhi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb

1 (KNN) Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her address on Thursday, emphasised that 78 lakh street vendors have benefited from credit assistance under the PM SVANidhi Scheme.

She stated, "PM SVANidhi has extended credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors, with 2.3 lakh vendors securing credit for the third time."

The PM SVANidhi Scheme, completely funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, aims to offer working capital loans up to Rs 10,000, promoting regular repayment, and incentivising digital transactions.

The Scheme is available for beneficiaries belonging to only those States or Union Territories which have notified Rules and Scheme under Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

(KNN Bureau)