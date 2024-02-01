Qatar University Health Holds Interprofessional Education Activity On Diabetes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant step towards enhancing health professional education in Qatar, the Interprofessional Education (IPE) office at Qatar University Health (QU Health) organised an IPE activity on diabetes.

The event 'Interprofessional Education Case-Based Discussion on Diabetes' brought together a diverse group of 290 students from QU and the University of Calgary in Qatar. This dynamic mix included students specialising in pharmacy, nursing, medicine, dental medicine, nutrition, and biomedical sciences.

The activity, designed around four key objectives, aimed to foster mutual understanding and respect among health care students from various disciplines. It provided a platform for students to engage professionally, encouraging teamwork, shared decision-making, and effective communication, all of which are essential skills for their future collaborative practices.

Centered on the globally significant issue of diabetes, a leading cause of mortality, the activity illuminated the importance of addressing this critical topic within the health care system. By engaging in problem-solving scenarios, students collaborated across professions to explore perspectives and contribute to solving a diabetes case, gaining insights into comprehensive diabetes management.

Myriam ElJaam, a Teaching Assistant at the College of Pharmacy (CPH) in QU, and lead facilitator of the activity, expressed her pleasure leading this activity:“Diabetes is a serious condition that requires collaboration between health care professionals. So, it is good to build the spirit of collaboration with the students early on.”

Dr. Stephanie Atweh, a Teaching Assistant of Clinical Pharmacy and Practice at the CPH, QU, and a facilitator for the activity, said:“My group exhibited impressive knowledge on diabetes, demonstrating expertise in managing the hyperglycemic crisis case. All disciplines, including medicine, nursing, lab tech, and dentistry, humbly addressed and resolved preconceptions during this IPE event. As a facilitator, seeing students collaborate so effectively to strengthen the health care system brings me immense joy.”

Aya Hamdan, a student at the College of Health Sciences, QU, and a group facilitator in this activity, reflected on the enriching experience, saying,“Being a facilitator in the IPE Activity on Diabetes was a privilege. Witnessing the exchange of knowledge and ideas among different health care disciplines was truly inspiring. This experience reaffirmed the importance of teamwork in providing holistic patient care.”

Sara Khan, a student at the College of Medicine, QU, highlighted the enlightening nature of interprofessional education, stating,“To be fortunate enough to have the opportunity to learn from and about each other in the setting of Interprofessional Education, which is always enlightening.”

The IPE activities at QU Health continue to enhance the student learning experience, preparing them for a future where effective communication and collaboration are at the forefront of providing holistic patient care. As QU Health moves forward in its commitment to excellence, these activities serve as a testament to the transformative power of interprofessional education in shaping the health care leaders of tomorrow.