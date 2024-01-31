Leading Montessori-Inspired Cooking Academy For Kids Expands With Innovative New Program For Seniors 65+

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seniors 65+ socialize and refresh skills during engaging cooking classes

Seniors 65+ regain confidence in the kitchen

Little Kitchen Academy Launches Exclusive Program for Seniors Across Participating Schools Throughout the US and Canada

- Ernie Hee, EVP, Element Lifestyle RetirementLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages 3 through 18, today launches cooking classes for seniors ages 65+. LKA will begin offering 2.5-hour classes to seniors as a new step in its mission to promote a more educated, independent, and healthier society and to inspire healthy eating habits that truly last a lifetime.Classes feature simple unique recipes that range from nostalgic favorites seniors will find familiar to on-trend TikTok-inspired new creations that will allow senior students to surprise their families and friends when they share their experiences after class.“When we were approached about providing classes to seniors, we knew it would be a perfect fit with our company vision. We continue to maintain LKA as a place for enrichment and empowerment and we knew that senior classes would allow us to stay true to our mission while helping improve more lives,” said Little Kitchen Academy Founder, Felicity Curin.Anyone over 65 years old can join LKA's senior classes by enrolling online at participating locations. LKA also offers group programs for all senior care communities, including independent, retirement, assisted and memory care allowing residents to feel like themselves, contribute to their families and society, maintain a sense of purpose, boost mental health, provide a sense of control, sharpen cognitive skills and tone muscles, all while having fun.“Our OPAL Senior Living residents loved their experience at LKA's Senior Cooking Classes. The instructors were so caring, and their kitchen environment was impressive. Seniors really enjoyed socializing with instructors around the community table at the end of the class. I highly recommend LKA for senior communities and residents,” said Ernie Hee, EVP, Element Lifestyle Retirement.Class schedules vary based on the community needs near each LKA school, but classes will typically be available at convenient times during the day on weekdays. Seniors who are interested in learning more can sign up for the newsletter on the company website.“We are so proud to be able to provide opportunities for empowerment to the seniors in our communities. It has been inspiring to see the joy and laughter in these senior classes especially as the group gathers around and enjoys their finished meal together,” said Brian Curin, CEO & Co-Founder of Little Kitchen Academy.New senior classes will be added on an ongoing basis at participating schools and more information is available atAbout Little Kitchen AcademyTo families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created by Felicity Curin, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, her husband, proven global branding, franchise expert and serial entrepreneur, Brian Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden,BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE Inc., and Welcome Industries. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are in Los Angeles, CA, Vancouver, B.C and The Beach-Toronto, ON.For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy

