Tapasya Beach Festival's 'Emerge-2024' To Showcase Mangaluru's Start-Up Ecosystem

Bangalore, Jan 31 (KNN) The upcoming start-up festival"Emerge-2024" is poised to be a vibrant showcase of networking, innovation, and entrepreneurial celebration and is scheduled to take place from February 16 to 18 at Tannirbhavi Beach.

Organised under the banner of the Tapasya Beach Festival (TBF), the event is dedicated to nurturing and empowering emerging start-ups.

The initiative primarily focuses on showcasing Mangaluru's immense potential in constructing a vibrant start-up ecosystem, aspiring to establish it as the start-up capital of India.

TBF has partnered with International Federation of Inventors Associations (IFIA) Bharat and garnered support from the Principal Scientific Advisor of the Union government and Dr. Vishal Rao from the State's Vision Group.

Vishwas US, regional director, IFIA Bharat, has highlighted that the initiative will help in fostering unity within the start-up ecosystem.

Presentations during the event will delve into incubation and enabling centre approaches, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), and various facets of the start-up ecosystem.

Tailored to the region's needs, these presentations will cover diverse areas, including AI across 18 sectors, IPR, technology transfer, and more.

This innovative event marks a significant step forward, showcasing Mangaluru's potential as a thriving hub for start-ups and contributing to diverse aspects of societal development.

