Axle AI Dashboard Provides New Visibility For AI And Media Workflows Live Webinars Tomorrow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Axle AI Dashboard screenshot

Axle AI Dashboard's user interface can easily be reconfigured with open source modules

Axle AI Dashboard logo

Open-source platform allows intuitive monitoring of AI, storage, network and transcoding processes in your browser

- Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axle AI proudly presents the Axle AI Dashboard – a revolutionary solution set to redefine how video editing teams can manage and monitor their operations. This powerful monitoring front end, powered by the Grafana open source platform, offers users unparalleled visibility and efficiency. It's a great way to bring a wide range of automated and human processes under one roof, right in your browser.

Hundreds of interface modules are already available, including for many of the processes that a video editing team would need. The system can easily be extended by installing or developing further modules. Discover how the Axle AI Dashboard can revolutionize your media workflows by signing up for our launch webinar on Thursday, February 1st.

- Session 1:

10am EST, Feb. 1st:

- Session 2:

2pm EST, Feb. 1st: #/registration

Designed to bring clarity and control to your media supply chain, Axle AI Dashboard stands as a game-changer in media workflows. Powered by the Grafana open-source BI (business intelligence) platform, this innovative solution brings clarity and control to your media supply chain, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. It can be installed on a server at your location, or run cloud-hosted. Most importantly, hundreds of interfaces are already available and it works with a wide range of software applications, network tools and video processing apps. Axle's initial offering is already being used at large broadcasters and small-to-midsize video editing teams.

Key Features of Axle AI Dashboard:

1 and Intuitive: Real-time insights into media production, preparation, and delivery workflows with visually compelling and intuitive graphics.

2: Tailor the dashboard to meet your preferences, ensuring a personalized user experience that aligns seamlessly with your workflow needs.

3 Reports: Stay informed about the real-time health status of Axle AI software, network, and storage with comprehensive reports.

4 Milestone Notifications: Receive timely notifications about key production milestones, eliminating worries about delays or faults.

Unmatched Operational Visibility:

Axle AI Dashboard offers the highest operational visibility, monitoring file processes, production teams, and workflows in real-time. Whether you are involved in content production, archiving, or transfering media, this powerful tool allows you to track, trace, and maintain full visibility of your workflows and operations.

About Axle AI, Inc.

We make media smarter. Axle AI is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 1,000 organizations improve the way they create, share, and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. Axle's radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle AI, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Learn more at .

Join Our Launch Webinar:

Discover how the Axle AI Dashboard can revolutionize your media workflows by signing up for our launch webinar on Thursday, February 1st.

- Session 1:

10am EST:

- Session 2:

2pm EST #/registration

Seize this opportunity to embrace the future of media management with Axle AI Dashboard.

Clarity and control can now be a reality – join us on this transformative journey!

Agustina Lopez Castro

Axle AI, Inc.

+1 617-702-0943

email us here

Axle AI intro video