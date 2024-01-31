New Case Study By Gartner® Explores Generative Software Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adi Chikara, Tricon Infotech's Chief Technology OfficerHOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Research firm Gartner has published a new case study,“Building Generative Relationships (McGraw Hill and Tricon) ,” that explores the partnership between educational publisher McGraw Hill and custom software development company Tricon Infotech.“Tricon's relationship with McGraw Hill is an example of how teams at Tricon focus on business outcomes to drive exponential growth and value to our customers,” said Adi Chikara, Tricon Infotech's Chief Technology Officer.“That makes it possible for us to unlock business value and achieve ROI together much greater than what either company could accomplish on its own.”Gartner characterizes generative relationships as those in which“Successful organizations have created new business and significant value by forging relationships that generate high-impact business outcomes because they work with each other to achieve these results, rather than hiring tech firms to work for them.”Since 2005, McGraw Hill and Tricon Infotech have collaborated to help transform McGraw Hill from a predominantly print-focused publisher to a creator of multimedia content solutions. They continue to collaborate on next-generation, AI-powered learning and development tools for PreK through postgraduate education.Gartner subscribers can read the new case study in full on its website.To learn more about Tricon Infotech's generative approach to custom software development, visit their website at TriconInfotech.References:Gartner,“Building Generative Relationships (McGraw Hill and Tricon),” Mark McDonald, 19 October 2023Gartner,“A New Type of Relationship With Tech Providers Generates Breakthrough Results,” Mark McDonald, 4 May 2023GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Tricon InfotechTricon Infotech is a leading custom software product engineering and strategy partner to market leaders worldwide delivering complete digital transformations. Its clients include global leaders in the publishing, educational technology, finance, and legal sectors. Founded in 1997, Tricon Infotech is headquartered in Bangalore, India with regional offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Learn more at TriconInfotech.

