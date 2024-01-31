Venezuela And Türkiye Assent To Mou

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Venezuela and
Türkiye have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on
cooperation in oil and natural gas fields, Trend reports.
The Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan
Bayraktar met with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy
Rodríguez.
Following a meeting between the delegations of Venezuela and
Türkiye, the sides officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding
to collaborate in the areas of oil and natural gas.
On January 25, 2023, in Caracas, Venezuela, a Memorandum of
Understanding was signed between Venezuela and Türkiye, delineating
their economic collaboration in trade, investment, and economic
development. The signing ceremony was attended by Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus.
