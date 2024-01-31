               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Venezuela And Türkiye Assent To Mou


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Venezuela and Türkiye have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in oil and natural gas fields, Trend reports.

The Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar met with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Following a meeting between the delegations of Venezuela and Türkiye, the sides officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the areas of oil and natural gas.

On January 25, 2023, in Caracas, Venezuela, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Venezuela and Türkiye, delineating their economic collaboration in trade, investment, and economic development. The signing ceremony was attended by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus.

