National Conference On Technical Textiles Held In Vijayawada, AP

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vijayawada, Jan 30 (KNN) In a collaborative effort, the Ministry of Textiles, in association with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, recently hosted a one-day National Conference on Technical Textiles in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Supported by the Indian Technical Textile Association, the event aimed to advance policy pathways in the field.

During the conference, Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, provided insights into various applications of Technical Textiles and highlighted potential markets.

Encouraging industry participation, he urged attendees to showcase their innovations at the upcoming BHARAT TEX 2024 mega event.

Panel discussions covered diverse topics, including Circular Economy Strategies, Sustainability in Technical Textiles, Agro-textiles, Geotextiles in Engineering Applications for Infrastructure Development, and Future Trends in Technical Textiles.

The event drew eminent speakers, scientists, and industrialists from different parts of India, including Andhra Pradesh.

G Amarnath, Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology, and Handlooms & Textiles in the Government of Andhra Pradesh, stressed the significance of Technical Textiles. He extended a warm welcome to prospective investors, including foreign direct investment (FDI).

K Sunitha, Principal Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for Handlooms & Textiles, Industries & Commerce Department, shared details of the state government's initiatives aimed at the development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector in Handlooms & Textiles. She highlighted emerging opportunities within the realm of Technical Textiles.

(KNN Bureau)