DOUBLETREE SUITES BY HILTON ORLANDO-DISNEY SPRINGS® AREA DEBUTS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR UPGRADE

The artwork has a sense of light-hearted irreverence and style partnered with large-scale, brightly-hued lanterns welcoming guests for an immersive experience.

Renovations are part of the brand revitalization initiative

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-Disney Springs Area has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation to its 236 all-suite property located at 2305 Hotel Plaza Boulevard, convenient to the Orlando International Airport, the Orange County Convention Center, and Orlando's world-class theme parks.

The hotel is an official Walt Disney World® hotel located within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs. Complimentary daily bus shuttle service is available to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks for hotel guests, exclusive 30-minute early park entry, and a Passport to Savings booklet with exclusive discounts and special offers.

Led by POK Construction, SCNZ Architects, and Studio Partnership Interior Design the revitalization project includes updates to all aspects of the hotel from sophisticated meeting space, spacious accommodations, the Evergreen Café, Lounge, Pool Bar, DoubleTree's signature Made Market, a grab-and-go style market, pool, splash pad, tennis court, and fitness center.

Texture provides the base backdrop of visual interest including limestone and coral as the primary architectural materials. Rope accents seamlessly border areas as a reference to Florida's plentiful waterways and relaxed beach lifestyle. Thoughtful lighting highlights local artwork and artistically designed walls. Deeply saturated colors are balanced by cool blues and crisp whites throughout the hotel.

"DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-Disney Springs Area takes pride in providing our guests with a memorable travel experience complemented by the latest innovations in design and amenities in hospitality," said Craig Williams, general manager. "These renovations demonstrate our commitment to guest satisfaction and alignment with the standards of our category-leading brand."

Owned by RLJ Lodging Trust and managed by Hilton, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-Disney Springs Area

offers newly renovated, spacious suites featuring a living area with a sofa bed, dining area, separate bedroom, and a sliding barn door for privacy. In addition, guests can enjoy all the comforts of home with amenities including a microwave, refrigerator, Wi-Fi access, LCD HDTVs, in-room safe, and a modern bathroom.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-Disney Springs Area

online or call 407.934.1000.

Download images here .

