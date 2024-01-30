Dolphin Connection, An Exclusive Experience In The Florida Keys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- said Edwin Gonzalez, Director of North America for The Dolphin Company, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dolphin Connection , an exclusive dolphin habitat located inside Hawks Cay Resort, has been making waves since 1990. As a proud member of The Dolphin Company family since 2018, Dolphin Connection offers visitors a unique opportunity to interact with these intelligent and playful creatures in a natural saltwater lagoon.Nestled in the beautiful Florida Keys, Dolphin Connection is the only swim with dolphins park in a resort in the Continental United States. This one-of-a-kind experience allows guests to get up close and personal with dolphins in their natural habitat. The lagoon is home to a group of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins, who are known for their friendly and curious nature.Dolphin Connection is committed to providing a safe and educational session experience for both guests and dolphins. The park follows strict guidelines set by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, ensuring the well-being of the dolphins and promoting conservation efforts.Visitors can choose from a variety of dolphin swim programs , which offer a unique opportunity for individuals of all ages to interact and swim with dolphins. The swimming programs at Dolphin Connection provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for participants. Under the guidance of experienced trainers, guests will have the chance to swim alongside dolphins and learn about their behavior and their importance in the marine ecosystem. This interactive experience allows for a deeper understanding and appreciation of these intelligent creatures."We are thrilled to offer these swimming programs at Dolphin Connection. Our goal is to provide a fun and educational experience for our guests while promoting the conservation and protection of dolphins and their natural environment", commented Edwin Gonzalez, Director of North America for The Dolphin Company.The swimming programs are available for both children and adults, with options for private or group sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to take photos and videos with the dolphins to capture their unforgettable experiences. With the stunning backdrop of the Florida Keys, this is an experience that will be cherished for a lifetime.Dolphin Connection is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a unique and unforgettable experience in the Florida Keys. With its stunning location, knowledgeable staff, and friendly dolphins, it's no wonder why this park has been a top attraction for over 30 years. So come and make a connection with these amazing animals at Dolphin Connection, where the magic of the ocean comes to life.About Dolphin ConnectionDolphin Connection, located within the Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys, has been providing immersive dolphin experiences since 1990. As part of The Dolphin Company since 2018, it remains dedicated to conservation, education, and the well-being of its resident dolphins. For more information, visitAbout The Dolphin CompanyFor more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. More information at:

