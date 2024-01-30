RTX Completes Milestones On DARPA Blackjack Program With Four Blue Canyon Technologies Satellites

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Connected satellites in low-Earth orbit to support national security

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX's (NYSE: RTX ) small-satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), announced today the satellites supporting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Blackjack program have completed critical milestones activities.

Using Blue Canyon Technologies' Saturn-class bus platform, the Blackjack program is a demonstration of cost-effective reconnaissance satellites that will operate in low Earth orbit.

National security space assets, critical to U.S. warfighting capabilities, traditionally reside in a geosynchronous orbit to deliver persistent overhead access to any point on the globe. To potentially replace these large systems, the Blackjack program seeks to establish an equally effective network in low-Earth orbit using a constellation of four connected satellites.

"The Blackjack program is a perfect example of how RTX and Blue Canyon Technologies are working to solve the hardest problems in aerospace and defense," said Chris Winslett, general manager for Blue Canyon Technologies.

The successful operation marks a significant achievement for BCT in the swift commissioning of multiple spacecraft. This paves the way for global high-speed networks in LEO orbit and a continued growth of commoditized small satellite buses for LEO constellations and beyond.

About Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), RTX's small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable, and affordable spacecraft and components that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy. The company currently supports numerous unique missions with over 100 cumulative spacecraft orders.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

SOURCE RTX