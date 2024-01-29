Kuwait Amiri Diwan Min. Lauds Exemplary Relations With UK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said on Monday that the State of Kuwait takes great pride in its exemplary relations and cooperation with the United Kingdom.

"The exemplary historical relations keep growing under the sovereign care of the political leadership of Kuwait, at the core of which is His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," he said in a speech to a celebration marking the 125th anniversary of the relations.

The function, held by the British Embassy, gathered visiting UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office Oliver Dowden and Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as heads of diplomatic missions in Kuwait.

Affairs Sheikh Mohammad said the two countries decided to declare 2024 a year of the Kuwait-UK partnership as per a memorandum of understanding signed in last August 29 during the visit to the United Kingdom by His Highness the Amir - the then crown prince.

"The relationship keeps growing and deepening thanks to the historic stances and solidarity in all areas, particularly when it comes to the protection of Kuwait's security and stability, and the promotion of the prosperity of both countries," the minister noted.

"The state-to-state and people-to-people exchanges also add momentum to the friendly relations," he noted.

Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah noted that economic cooperation between both countries has seen milestones since the establishment of the Kuwait Investment Office (KIO) in London more than seven decades ago.

KIO turned to be one of the world's biggest sovereign funds with volume of investments amounting to nearly USD 300 billion in Europe and the two Americas, including USD 40 inside the UK, he said, noting that the Kuwaiti investments helped create up to 150,000 jobs in the UK so far.

On the other hand, the British companies are active in the State of Kuwait in collaboration with Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) in such areas as information technology, insurance, and the oil and gas industry, he noted, adding that the British investments amount in value to KD five million (nearly USD 16.2 million).

Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah recalled UK's supportive stances of Kuwait right to protect its security and independence since 1920, including during the incidents of 1961 and the honorable stance against the Iraqi brutal invasion of 1990.

On his part, the UK Deputy Prime Minister expressed pleasure for designating 2024 a year of Kuwait-UK partnership, saying that the partnership is one of the most important sources of strength and resilience of both sides in the face of challenges.

The diplomatic relationship doesn't tell the whole story as the two countries a friendship spanning over 125 years since the signing of the UK-Kuwait agreement, Dowden added in a similar speech to the celebration.

Meanwhile, British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis said the relations between both nations made headway in various fields, in economy, politics, culture and society.

Recalling the milestones of 1961 and 1991 in the defense and security cooperation, she said the decades-long partnership has other wonderful aspects.

Ambassador Belinda added that Kuwait offered great contributions to the UK. (end)

