1St Turkish Astronaut Performs 'Gmetal' Experiment In Space

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, continued his work
Saturday on the International Space Station (ISS) with his seventh
experiment, "gMetal," Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Project managers professor Iskender Gokalp from the Scientific
and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) and Deputy
Industry and Technology Minister Ahmet Yozgatligil, will experiment
with the effects of gravity on the formation of a homogeneous
mixture between solid particles and the fluid medium under
chemically non-reactive conditions. Therefore, the propulsion
systems of the spacecraft will be made more efficient.
Six experiments have been implemented
Gezeravci has implemented six experiments since he reached the
ISS.
Gezeravci, "EXTREMOPHYTE," which investigates the physiological
and molecular responses of the endemic halophyte plant named
Schrenkiella Parvula, which grows in Tuz Lake, to the space
environment, aims to develop new plants to provide nutrients needed
by a large number of people who will live in space in the future
and to support environmental controls in closed living
environments.
It continues its first step, "CRISPR-GEM" and "Expert"
experiments, which investigate whether microalgae species can be
used in life support systems in space.
Gezeravci will be working on "ALGALSPACE", which investigates
the use of algae in the space environment in oxygen regeneration
from carbon dioxide, supplementary food supply, water improvement,
life support areas and the detection of vital reactions to living
in space through changes originating from the "vocal cord" and the
identification of disorders caused by low gravity with sound
frequencies.
"VOKALKORD" also continues its experiments.
The "OXYGEN SATURATION" experiment aims to identify differences
and discomforts caused by low gravity by calculating the oxygen
level of the air given with the support of artificial
intelligence.
MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107782930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.