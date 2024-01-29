Cleva North America, Inc. Unveils Upgraded Line Of Vacmaster Professional® Wet/Dry Vacuums

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vehicle cleaning with the 6-gallon 4 peak HP wet/dry vac

27-Ft. of cleaning reach with the 5-gallon 6 peak HP wet/dry vac

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cleva North America, Inc., a leading innovator in premium cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of its upgraded line of professional wet/dry vacuums. Known for setting standards with high-performance motors, robust construction, and top-of-the-line features, Vacmaster's award-winning professional vacs just got even better. The latest upgrades, designed to revolutionize the way consumers clean, mark a significant milestone. Two of the six wet/dry vacuums are available now for purchase on Vacmaster with the rest scheduled to become available over the next few months.The new and improved Vacmaster Professional® wet/dry vacuums redefine cleaning convenience and efficiency, setting them apart as essential tools for professionals and homeowners alike.“We are excited to introduce our enhanced line of Vacmaster Professional wet/dry vacuums to the market”, said Alain Duque, President at Cleva North America, Inc.“These upgrades are the result of listening to our customers' feedback and our dedication to providing the best cleaning tools available. We are confident that users will experience superior performance and unmatched convenience with the new improvements”.Key Upgrades:1.SecureLockTM Accessories: The introduction of SecureLockTM locking accessories ensures an ultra-secure fit, guaranteeing tools stay attached even in the toughest cleaning conditions. This game-changing feature enhances user experience and boosts productivity.2.Oversized Latches: New oversized locking latches provide a more secure seal, reinforcing the durability and reliability of Vacmaster Professional® wet/dry vacuums. Users can trust these vacs to withstand demanding cleaning tasks.The Vacmaster Professional® 6-Gallon 4 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac with 7 accessories, including SecureLockTM locking nozzles and premium kink-resistant hose, is available now for only $69.99.3.High-Efficiency Filter: Each vacuum comes equipped with a high-efficiency cartridge filter, offering superior protection to the motor, and extending the vacuum's operational life. The Beast SeriesTM vacuums now include a high-efficiency dust bag for an added layer of protection, plus the benefit of easy clean-up. This added feature underscores Vacmaster's commitment to quality and longevity.4.More Cleaning Reach: Experience the freedom of extended cleaning reach with up to 29 feet when combining the premium kink-resistant hose and cord. Effortlessly reach every corner of the room without the hassle of repositioning the vacuum. This upgrade ensures a more comprehensive and efficient cleaning process.Tackle tough messes around the home and jobsite with the Vacmaster Professional® Beast SeriesTM 5-Gallon 6 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac , with 27-feet of cleaning reach and high-efficiency filtration. This high-performing, compact vac is available now for only $109.99.Vacmaster® has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the wet/dry vac industry. The upgraded line represents a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, making them the preferred choice for professionals and homeowners seeking powerful and reliable cleaning solutions.The new line of Vacmaster Professional® wet/dry vacuums are available at leading retailers and online stores. For more information, please visit .About Vacmaster Wet/Dry Vacs and Cleva North America, Inc.:Vacmaster® is a leading brand in the wet/dry vacuum industry, known for its commitment to innovation, high-performance, and quality. With an extensive range of vacuums, designed to meet the needs of various users, Vacmaster® continues to set the standard for best-in-class cleaning solutions.Cleva North America, Inc., offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories for distribution to retailers worldwide. Brands include Vacmaster Professional®, Vacmaster®, Armor All®, LawnMaster® and Kenmore® Floorcare. Incorporating the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production, Cleva delivers high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value.EDITOR'S NOTE: Product specifications contained within this news release are based on current information as of the release date, and as part of its continuous product improvement, Vacmaster reserves the right to change specifications without notice.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Dan Bilger, SVP of Product Dev & Marketing864.451.5749 | ...

