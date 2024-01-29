(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ultimate Golf! tees off the New Year with new marquee content for both core and casual golf enthusiasts, plans for additional prestigious courses and thrilling game experiences coming soon

ORLANDO,

Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Golf fans can now experience one of the world's most iconic courses with the addition of Pebble Beach Golf Links® to Ultimate Golf! Featuring stunning, photorealistic graphics and true-to-life physics, Ultimate Golf! offers players the most authentic tee-to-green golf experience that's just a screen tap away on their favorite mobile devices.

HypGames Brings Iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links® to Ultimate Golf!

Mobile sports developer HypGames revealed the exciting new experience to users as it continues to innovate and build its unrivaled collection of interactive content. Now, with access to Pebble Beach Golf Links®, users can challenge themselves to the round of a lifetime – anytime. The epic course, which has been meticulously scanned down-to-the-inch, thrills with breathtaking challenges and landscapes.

"Pebble Beach is one of the most spectacular courses in the world," said HypGames Co-Founder and CEO Mike Taramykin. "Ultimate Golf! players can not only tee off on this top-rated golf course for free, but they can also challenge their friends and other players to head-to-head matches, or join an assortment of daily golf tournaments which will take their game to a whole new level."

Ultimate Golf! lets digital golfers join a virtual golf community built on friendly competition and features a daily lineup of match play challenges, special tournaments, and live skills competitions. It currently features over 20 real golf courses, including Torrey Pines Golf Course, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Wolf Creek Golf Club, Harbour Town Golf Links and Fairmont Banff Springs, all in stunning 3D. Pebble Beach is the No.1 Golf Resort in America and a six-time host of the U.S. Open Championship with three top 50 public courses showcasing the California Monterey Peninsula. Pebble Beach Golf Links is steeped in history and is considered one of the most acclaimed destinations in the world.

To experience Pebble Beach Golf Links® in Ultimate Golf!, download the game on the App Store and/or the Google Play Store .

HypGames is an industry leading mobile sports game developer that innovates at the intersection of sports, gaming, and media entertainment to engage users. Its preeminent team of sports game industry veterans brings unbelievably realistic graphics and dynamic content together to create immersive experiences for their players, including direct competitions with professional athletes and celebrities in real-world environments.

