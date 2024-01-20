US Ambassador Visits Qatar International Academy For Security Studies In Lusail

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States ambassador, Timmy Davis, visited the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS), the professional institute working to raise security standards, knowledge, and co-operation within the Gulf region and across the globe.

Ambassador Davis toured the facility and was briefed by staff on the cutting-edge programmes the academy delivers to Qataris and foreign partners from law enforcement and security services to build their capacity to address shared security challenges and combat transnational crime. During the tour, ambassador Davis visited the dedicated office for Doha's Global Security Forum, which QIASS organises in partnership with The Soufan Centre. The ambassador's visit builds on the success of a three-day event organised by QIASS which facilitated a Qatari and US training exercise in Doha for hostage rescue operations. The exercise saw participation from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Security Bureau, and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya). US representatives included officials from the US Departments of State and Defence, the FBI, and US Embassy Doha.

