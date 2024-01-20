Chahatt Khanna Refused To Be A Part Of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Chahatt Khanna declined an offer to be a part of the grand mythological show, 'Shrimad Ramayan.' She said she was offered to play an“apsara” and she didn't want to portray it hence she politely turned down the offer.

Chahatt stated:“Firstly, it's an honour to be considered for a role in a colossal mythological show like 'Ramayan.' However, I had to decline, and I wasn't happy about it. The character offered to me was that of an apsara, which I didn't want to portray. If it had been the prominent role of Sita, I would have accepted the offer.”

Does this imply her avoidance of portraying grey characters at this point in her career?

Chahatt shared:“I mostly receive offers for grey roles. Recently, I declined an offer from Sony SAB as I am on the verge of signing a show where I play the protagonist.”

When asked about the genres she is interested in exploring, Chahatt said:“I would love to be part of a beautiful mature love story. In fact, I am currently writing a script for a mature love story and I would love to play the protagonist in that.”

Regarding the rumoured offer from Colors for a mature love story, she clarified:“I have not yet signed the project, but it's under consideration. Currently, I am working on my other short film as a writer and director.”

--IANS

dc/kvd