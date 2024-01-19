Ainewsbreaks Arway.Ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Announces Extension Of Contract With South America's Largest Car Rental Network

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ARway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) , an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered augmented reality experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, has extended its contract with an existing client. The extension comes after ARway partnered with the largest car rental network in South America, Localiza Rent a Car S.A., for the successful completion of a pilot deployment at São Paulo's Congonhas Airport. According to the announcement, Localiza has extended its contract with ARway for 2024 on a subscription-based model. ARway's innovative cutting-edge spatial computing technology creates a 3D map of the airport, helping passengers easily find terminals, gates and other important locations. Fully utilizing voice commands and other user-friendly features, the platform has demonstrated that it is a more efficient and convenient option than conventional navigation methods.

“We are thrilled with the successful deployment of ARway's navigation technology at Congonhas Airport, in collaboration with Localiza,” said ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg in the press release.“This accomplishment not only signifies a major leap in airport navigation technology but also underscores the scalable potential of ARway's solutions in global markets. For our investors, this represents an exciting opportunity. This is more than just a technological advancement; it's a strategic expansion into new markets and sectors. Our investors should be excited about this because we are not only redefining the way people navigate spaces but also paving the way for ARway's technology to become an integral part of daily life across various industries. The success at Congonhas Airport is a first step in widespread adoption and potential of indoor AR navigation, promising significant returns and growth opportunities in the future.”

To view the full press release, visit



About ARway

ARway is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) providing an array of augmented-reality (“AR”) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code, no-beacon IPNN (“IPNN”) allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross-platform solution on both iOS and Android. ARway's technology is optimized for mobile devices and AR glasses, including Apple's Vision Pro and Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes the Web Creator Studio, the

ARwayKit Software Development Kit (“SDK”) and a mobile app for

iOS and

Android. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

