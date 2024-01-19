Kerala: Koodathayi Case Accused Moves Court Against Netflix Series 'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode:

The second accused in the infamous Koodathayi case MS Mathew filed a petition in a court in Kozhikode against Netflix and some other online media for disseminating 'false' information in connection with the case.

Even though the court trial was still in progress, Mathew attempted to move against the Netflix docuseries "Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case," claiming that it was disseminating misleading information.

The petition will be considered on January 29 by the Special Additional Sessions Court. The court will also take into consideration the bail plea that Jolly Joseph, the primary accused, and other parties filed concerning

the serial murder case on the same day.

On December 22, 2023, "Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case" became available for streaming. The documentary series features interviews and real-life footage. It is accessible in English, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Jolly was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family to death over 14 years in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala. She was arrested with two of her partners, MS Mathew and P Prajikumar in 2019.



The incident that shook Kerala of six deaths in the family took place between 2002 and 2016. The first death, which is suspected to be a murder, was of Jolly's mother-in-law, Annamma Thomas.

Annamma collapsed and died after eating the mutton soup. Later, Annamma's husband Tom Thomas, and son Roy Thomas died in similar circumstances. The incident came to light in 2019.

Later, Annamma's brother MM Mathew, one-year-old Alfine, and her mother Sili also died in the same circumstances. The Special Branch Sub-Inspector Jeevan George reported that there is a mystery in the deaths of all the people in the family and found that all six deaths were murders.

