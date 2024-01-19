Ex-CEO Of FIITJEE Eschool And Ex-Business Head Of Upgrad Joins Infinity Learn By Sri Chaitanya

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 17th January 2024: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India\'s only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale, has bolstered its leadership team. It welcomes two very experienced professionals: Ravikanth Kanchibhotla as Head of Test Prep Segment, and Abhishek Chhabra as Head of K-10 Segment. These appointments mark a significant milestone for Infinity Learn, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality education and amplifying the learning experience for millions of learners nationwide.



Bringing more than two decades of invaluable expertise in the digital ecosystem, Ravikanth takes on the role of Head of Test Prep Segment. His experience encapsulates contributions to the success of six startups, including two unicorns, and serving key roles at multinational corporations. Ravikanthâ€TMs proficiency in revenue management, product strategy and operations has been honed through pivotal positions at leading organizations such as Flipkart, InMobi and Google India. His leadership journey in the EdTech domain includes roles such as COO at Oliveboard, in addition to his position of CEO at FIITJEE eSchool.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Ravikanth Kanchibhotla, Head of Test Prep Segment at Infinity Learn, by Sri Chaitanya, said, â€œIâ€TMm thrilled to join Infinity Learn and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive effective strategies in the Learn segment and impact as many learners as possible in the country to prepare them for challenging competitive exams such as NEET and JEE. I am committed to contributing to the Companyâ€TMs mission of providing quality education and fostering growth opportunities for learners.â€



Abhishek, appointed as the Head of K-10 Segment, comes with a wealth of experience from esteemed organizations such as upGrad, Philips, Zomato and Oyo. With a strong academic background from IIT Delhi and ISB Hyderabad, Abhishek aligns his multifaceted approach and passion for meaningful causes with the ethos of Infinity Learn.



Highlighting his eagerness, Abhishek Chhabra, Head of K-10 Segment at Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, asserted, â€œI\'ve always aspired to contribute to the cultivation of skill and talent in our nation, fostering a generation of high achievers in their chosen career paths. I am grateful to Infinity Learn for this opportunity. I\'m excited to embark on this journey, dedicated to providing our learners with unwavering support and guidance as they shape their brighter futures.â€



On this momentous occasion, Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, stated, â€œWe are elated to welcome Ravikanth and Abhishek to our esteemed leadership team. Their profound industry expertise will significantly enhance our ability to deliver outcome-based learning experiences. Aligned with our ambitious goal of reaching over 50 million learners on our platform by 2025, the restructuring of our team marks a strategic step in that direction. We eagerly anticipate their invaluable contributions as we work together to advance our mission of ensuring every child has access to quality education with the mantra \'Bachcha Seekha Hai Ya Nahiâ€TM.â€



Infinity Learn remains steadfast in its pursuit of becoming India\'s leading K-12 EdTech company. With a target net revenue of Rs 500 crore, the company plans to extend its influence to over 50 million learners, encompassing one million paid users, and establish 40 offline centers by 2025. By delivering a personalized learning experience tailored to each student\'s unique needs and strengths, Infinity Learn aspires to elevate overall educational outcomes, simultaneously enhancing affordability and broadening access for students from diverse backgrounds.

