Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: 'Jai Shri Ram', UP Minister Hands Over 10,000 Firozabad Glass Bracelets

"Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The seven-day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony began on 16 January and will continue till 21 January. On Wednesday night, the idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra had said.A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside. Rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. A 'Kalash Pujan' was held earlier on Wednesday. The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm all LIVE updates here6:25 am: UK celebrates Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremonyThe UK declaration, signed by over 200 mandirs, community organizations, and associations nationwide, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 powerful statement from Dharmic communities in the UK highlights shared joy and solidarity with the 1.5 billion global celebrants, warmly embracing the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.6:42 am: MHA sends high-level team to Ayodhya to deal with cyber threatThe Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the historical town on January 22 per sources, the joint team includes officials of MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and experts in cyber matters.6: 54 am: Preparations for Pran Pratishtha ceremony complete, says UP Dy CM Brajesh PathakUttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that all the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla scheduled later this month in Ayodhya are completed. \"This is a wonderful moment, an unforgettable moment. Lord Ram is coming. All preparations are complete,\" he told ANI.7:11 am: These states declared a holiday or half day on January 22The upcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, has prompted several states or central governments to declare it a public holiday or half day in honor of this significant Hindu event Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple.7:23 am: All India Matua Mahasangha to distribute 22k lamps, sweets across NadiaAhead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the All India Matua Mahasangha of Krishna Nagar constituency in West Bengal will distribute 22,000 lamps and sweets across the Nadia North organizational district on January 21, a statement from the Mahasangha said to the statement of Matua Mahasangha, this initiative is aimed at uniting the community in joyful preparation for the historic occasion.7:56 am: Punjab artist makes 10-foot-tall painting of Lord RamThe excitement of every devotee is increasing as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir comes near. An Amritsar-based artist has made a 10-foot painting of Lord Ram which he wishes should be installed in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.\"I have made this painting with great devotion for January 22. India had a dream when would the Ram temple be built? The size of this painting is 7 feet by 10 feet and I started making it on January 1. It is my wish that this painting should be installed in the Ram Mandir,\" the artist said.8:17 am: First photo of 'Ram Lalla' inside Ram TempleAhead of Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration ceremony, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum. After various rituals were performed in the sanctum sanctorum throughout the day on Thursday, the child form of the Lord was placed at its appointed place. Now the cover has been removed from all places except his Shri Mukh. The full unveiling of the idol is likely to be done on the occasion of Pran Pratistha only.8:53 am: Yogi govt to initiate helicopter services to Ayodhya DhamTo facilitate the pilgrimage for Ram devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya Dham by helicopter, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is introducing helicopter services from six districts in the state with a fixed fare.\"Ram devotees and tourists will be offered helicopter services from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra. Plans are underway to expand this service to additional districts in the state shortly,\" it said.9:05 am: 500 kg 'kumkum' leaves sent from Amravati for Pran PratishthaFive hundred kilograms of 'kumkum' leaves have been sent from Amravati in Maharashtra to Ayodhya for the idol consecration of the Ram temple on January 22. Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj are taking the 'kumkum' leaves to the holy town in UP function to mark their departure to Ayodhya on Thursday was attended by local MP Navneet Rana. Kumkum leaves carry profound social and religious significance in India.9:10 am: Idol of Lord Ram placed inside sanctum sanctorum of Ram TempleIn a significant prelude to the forthcoming Pran Prathishta ceremony on January 22, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly built grand temple with full rituals on Thursday evening to the CMO, various rituals and worship were performed before enshrining Shri Ram Lalla. The priests who specially came from Kashi for the consecration of life conducted the program successfully. Now on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, a program of consecration of life will be organized among various institutions.9:24 am: Rajasthan govt declares half-day holiday on January 22Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22 given the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party's headquarters here on Thursday night, a spokesperson said state's order comes after the Centre announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22. Cabinet Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary said that he has sent a request to the chief minister to change it to a full-day leave on January 22.
