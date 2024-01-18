(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a significant update to mocopi, its popular motion capture system, integrating it with SlimeVR to provide an option for VRChat users to connect through PC. Sony's mocopi system has been at the forefront of mobile virtual reality (VR) technology, known for its ease of use and accessibility.1

Listening to customer feedback, this update, which is available now, strengthens mocopi's position in mobile VR and establishes mocopi as a key player in the PC-connected VR space, especially for VRChat users who have long sought a lightweight and easy while more stable connection to PC platforms. In addition, this software update includes several upgrades, including integration with a new avatar platform, workflow improvements for content creation and fun enhancements.

Sony Electronics Announces a significant software update to mocopi, enabling a PC connection for VRChat and adding in workflow improvements for virtual content creation

mocopi: Now with PC Connection

While mocopi's mobile-first approach2

has been widely acclaimed for its ease of setup and use, there has been a growing demand for a robust PC connection option. Responding to user feedback, Sony has now enabled a seamless integration with SlimeVR, allowing users to connect mocopi with a PC 3for improved pose estimation and overall experience in VR spaces. SlimeVR is a full-body tracking solution primarily designed for VR applications running on the SteamVR platform. It offers an efficient way to achieve full-body tracking, enhancing the VR experience by allowing more immersive and interactive gameplay or simulations. This integration ensures that while mocopi retains its mobile accessibility, it now also caters to users seeking a more powerful PC-based setup.

New Avatars & Enhanced Functionality

Upper-Body Focus Mode: Tailored for users concentrating on upper body movements, this mode allows for additional tracking points on specific limbs, enhancing the precision of motion capture.

New Avatar options with Avaturn:

Users can now import avatars from Avaturn. This integration with Avaturn is particularly exciting, as it allows users to import a selfie and create a personalized avatar with speed and ease, offering both free and paid versions.

Workflow Improvements for a Smoother Experience

Simultaneous Motion Data Sending and Saving:

Brings a new option to save motion data simultaneously while sending it, enhancing workflow efficiency.

Customizable Motion File Names: Before saving, users can rename motion files, moving away from the default automatic naming.

Motion Library Management:

Features the ability to delete and rename files in the motion library, as well as a lock function to prevent accidental avatar screen movements.

Fun New Avatar for Enhanced Personalization

Mini RAYNOS-chan Avatar: A pre-installed avatar for immediate use.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit

Notes:

1. Download mocopi app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Use of third-party services or apps may require registration and/or acceptance of a license agreement, privacy policy and other terms and conditions. Sony bears no responsibility for third party websites, services and apps. Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.

2. Applicable smartphone models: (Android) Xperia 5 IV, Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 III, Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 II, Xperia 1 II, Xperia 5, Xperia 1, (iPhone) iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE (3rd generation), Android 11 or later / iOS 15.7.1 or later.

3. Reference SteamVR, SlimeVR and VRChat web resources for any PC requirements. mocopi integration will work with any PC that can run SteamVR, SlimeVR and VRChat.

