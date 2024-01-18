Chip Pearce Collector Car Auctions Announces Public Auction Of Rare Kershaw Estate Collection

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Chip Pearce Collector Car Auctions Offers Rare Vintage Automobiles, Trains, and Collectibles from the Estate of Royce G. Kershaw Jr.

Chip Pearce Collector Car Auctions and AuctionbyPearce are set to host a public auction featuring a unique collection of vintage automobiles, trains, and collectibles. This significant event showcases the estate of the late Royce G. Kershaw Jr., offering a rare glimpse into a hidden treasure trove of automotive and rail history.

The Kershaw Family Legacy

The Kershaw name has been synonymous with the railroad industry in Montgomery, Alabama, since 1924. Royce Kershaw Sr. established his company to build and service railroad tracks, later expanding into the development of machines for track maintenance.

The success of this venture not only solidified the Kershaw family's legacy in Alabama's industrial history but also fueled a lifelong passion for collecting vintage automobiles and trains.

Royce Kershaw Jr. inherited this passion and expanded the collection, preserving and celebrating the history of each piece. The collection, carefully curated over decades, reflects the evolution of the automotive and railroad industries, marking significant milestones in engineering and design.

The Kershaw collection is not just a testament to the family's business acumen but also a reflection of their personal journey and evolution as collectors and preservers of history. Each item in the collection has its story, from early Ford Model Ts to elegant Lincolns, showcasing the breadth and depth of their interests.

Discovery of the Collection

In a discovery that captivated the collector car community, 40 vintage automobiles were found in an old, dusty industrial warehouse in Montgomery. This incredible find was out of sight for many years, hidden away from the public eye and preserving a significant part of automotive history.

This collection gained national attention when Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage featured the estate in a 2022 broadcast on his YouTube channel , which garnered almost 2 million views. Rawlings' visit and subsequent attempt to purchase the entire collection underscore the collection's extraordinary nature.

The warehouse, a time capsule of sorts, housed a diverse array of vehicles. Among them were rare finds like a Glenn Pray-designed executive cruiser, an aircraft aluminum RV crafted by Mr. Kershaw, and a (very RARE) 1971 De Tomaso Pantera, an Italian-designed and built sports car with an American Ford racing engine that was one of the first delivered to the United States.

Hidden away for over four decades, these cars offer a window into a bygone era, a tangible connection to the past that is rarely found in such pristine conditions.

Auction Highlights

The upcoming auction by Chip Pearce Collector Car Auctions showcases an impressive range of vintage automobiles and trains, each with its own unique history and appeal. Among the collection's highlights is a 1959 Cadillac 59 Fleetwood limousine. This particular limousine has the distinction of being used by five former Alabama Governors, including the notable George Wallace. Its historical connections make it a centerpiece of the auction.“This car features the tallest fins of the big fin era of the 50's and 60's” according to the auctioneer, Chip Pearce.“The car still has cigar and cigarette burns in the original back seat. Who knows how many important businessmen and dignitaries have ridden in the car over the years”.

Another remarkable item is a rare 1913 Baldwin 2-6-0 Mogul Steam Locomotive & Tender, which holds a special connection to the family of the legendary country music singer Hank Williams. The locomotive, believed to have been operated by Hank Williams' father, represents a distinct piece of both Alabama's industrial and cultural history.

“Every car enthusiast dreams of finding a rare car hidden away in a dusty old warehouse or barn”. Well, this is the ultimate barn find, says Chip Pearce! How about more than 40 unique and rare vehicles stored away in a dusty old industrial warehouse. This is an auction you don't want to miss”

This auction is characterized by its "Absolute Auction" format, where every item, including those valued over $100,000, will start at a bid of $1.00 with no minimum reserve. This approach ensures that each item will find a new owner, making this event a true opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire a piece of history.

The expertise of Chip Pearce Collector Car Auctions

Larry "Chip" Pearce, the driving force behind Chip Pearce Collector Car Auctions, brings unparalleled expertise to the field of collector cars.

With a career spanning over four decades, Chip has developed a reputation for his profound knowledge and passion for vintage automobiles. His skill in both restoration and appraisal has made him a sought-after figure in the collector car world. Chip's ability to tell the story behind each vehicle adds a unique dimension to the auctions, making them not only a sale of cars but a celebration of their histories.

AuctionByPearce, under Chip's leadership, has conducted numerous successful auctions across the United States, dealing with a wide range of significant assets. The firm's proficiency in handling collector cars, in particular, has positioned it as a leader in this niche market.

The Auction Event

The auction will take place online, allowing global participation, with the items located in an industrial warehouse near downtown Montgomery, Alabama. The auction's online nature broadens its reach, inviting international bids and increasing the event's significance in the collector car and train communities.

To accommodate interested buyers, in-person open house dates are scheduled, offering a rare opportunity to view these historic items up close. These viewings allow potential bidders to appreciate the condition and details of each item, adding a tangible element to the online auction experience.

For those interested in participating in this rare auction, details and registration information are available at

About Chip Pearce Collector Car Auctions and AuctionByPearce

With a legacy of over 40 years, AuctionByPearce, and its subsidiary, Chip Pearce Collector Car Auctions, specialize in selling significant assets such as real estate, business assets, vintage automobiles, and more. Chip Pearce, a seasoned collector car expert, appraiser, and auctioneer, leads the firm with a passion for storytelling and a deep understanding of the collector car market.

For more information and to register for the auction, visit or contact Chip Pearce at





