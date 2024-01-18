Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market To Reach USD 4.1 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market for mobile welding fume extractors has experienced notable transformations as a result of the swift progression of technology.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market size was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be valued at USD 4.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Growing awareness of health risks associated with welding fumes is driving market growth. Prolonged exposure to welding fumes can cause lung damage and increase the risk of cancers such as lung, larynx, and urinary tract cancer. Inhaling substances like titanium dioxide, magnesium oxide, aluminum oxide, and iron oxide mobile welding fume extractors market report players increase in air pollution particles could lead to a 10% surge in mortality risk associated with heart disease and a 3% rise in overall mortality in the U.S.

The increasing investment in developing energy-efficient products also propelled the market's growth. When not used, the running welding fume extraction system has been observed to lead to significant energy waste. When the extraction system is running but not in use, the facility requires more energy for cooling and heating as the cooled/heated air is extracted. The market incumbents have developed various solutions that not only enhance working conditions but also help save energy.

The increasing adoption of welding fumes extractors at the source presents numerous opportunities for market providers. International health organizations recommend eliminating health risks from smoke and fumes generated during thermal cutting and arc welding. In various countries, strict standards and regulations, such as ACGIH TLV, PEL, and OSHA, are enforced to reduce worker exposure to various metal particulates in welding fumes.

Segmentation Overview:

The global mobile welding fume extractors market has been segmented into product type, application, and region. In 2022, the single-arm segment accounted for 72.6% of the mobile welding fume extractor market, with a projected high CAGR growth during the forecast period. Single-arm fume extractors are more economical and effective than multiple-arm extractors and feature centralized dust or fume extractors with properly designed ducts and hoods. The arc welding segment also held the largest market share at 37.1%.

Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Report Highlights:

The global mobile welding fume extractors market growth is anticipated to have a CAGR of 6.3% by 2032.

Health organizations stress eliminating health risks from welding fumes. Stringent regulations are in place in many countries to reduce worker exposure to metal particulates. Concerns over worker safety and health drive the mobile welding fume extractor market.

Asia Pacific accounted for 32% of the market share in 2022. The region's growing automotive sector and rapid urbanization have increased the need for mobility. According to the ASEAN Automotive Federation, the total sales of motor vehicles in 2023 in the ASEAN countries amounted to 2.46 million units, which creates an increased need for mobile fume extractors due to various welding operations in the automotive sector.

Some prominent players in the mobile welding fume extractors market report include Nederman Holding AB, Air Impurities Removal Systems, Industrial Air Purification Inc., Filcar, PACE Worldwide, Sentry Air Systems, Inc., Air Liquide Welding Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Air Liquide has sold its subsidiary, Air Liquide Welding, to Lincoln Electric France SAS.

- Parker Aerospace has signed a five-year contract with the U.S. Army to overhaul and upgrade the UH-60 Blackhawk hydraulic pump and flight control actuation.

Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type : Single Arm, and Multiple Arm

By Application : Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding, and Oxy-Fuel Welding

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

