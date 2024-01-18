Coherent Introduces 1000 Mw Red Laser Modules For Super-Resolution Microscopy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in lasers and thermoelectrics for life sciences and scientific research, today announced the introduction of the OBIS 640 XT, a diode-pumped solid-state (DPSS) laser module with up to 1000 mW output at 640 nm for super-resolution microscopy (SRM).



Innovation in visible and ultraviolet lasers is enabling breakthroughs in SRM that can resolve macromolecular structures and provide crucial new insights into cell biology. Coherent introduced the OBIS 640 XT, a red laser module that matches the high output power, low noise, beam quality, and compact size of its existing portfolio of blue and green laser modules, which as a complete set enable high-performance SRM systems.

“We continue to innovate and extend our portfolio of laser modules for life sciences, which is the largest in the industry, has for many years been a market-leading flagship product for Coherent, and continues to be the benchmark in laser modules for advanced life sciences applications,” said Dr. Torsten Rauch, Senior Vice President, Solid-State Lasers Europe Business Unit.“With the OBIS 640 XT, the product portfolio will now enable advances in super-resolution microscopy, just as it has enabled flow cytometry and DNA sequencing before that.”

The portfolio of laser modules for life sciences includes the Sapphire and OBIS LS/LX/XT product lines, covering a wide range of output power and wavelengths from near-infrared to ultraviolet. The OBIS 640 XT will be generally available by the end of calendar Q1 2024.

Coherent's broad portfolio of products for instrumentation in life sciences also includes precision optics, filters, assemblies, and thermoelectric modules. System providers can expand assembly manufacturing at Coherent's facilities in Dallas, Texas; Fuzhou, China; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which are certified to ISO 13485 for biomedical assemblies.

Coherent will showcase its broad range of products and innovations for sensing at Photonics West 2024 in San Francisco, Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, Booth #4805 and at BiOS Expo Jan. 27-28, part of Photonics West, in Booth #8630.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent .

