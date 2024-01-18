Court commands forceful feeding of former Polish minister

(MENAFN) Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski is set to be force-fed in prison due to concerns over his deteriorating health, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday. Kaminski, who was arrested on January 9 along with his former deputy, Maciej Wasik, declared their imprisonment as politically motivated and initiated a hunger strike. However, Polish law does not permit hunger strikes in prison. President Duda revealed that a court order for force-feeding was issued after Kaminski's health condition posed a serious threat.



This article delves into the circumstances surrounding Kaminski's arrest, his hunger strike protest, and the legal and political implications of the court's decision to force-feed him. It also provides context on Kaminski's previous role in Poland's Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA) and the legal battles that have unfolded since their dismissal in 2009. Furthermore, it explores the reactions from both domestic and international entities to the ongoing dispute, shedding light on the broader challenges within Poland's legal and political landscape.







