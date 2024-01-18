'Electronic Identity Will Make Life Easier For Swiss Abroad'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) “The federal government has made a considerable effort to put forward an electronic identity [e-ID] project that ensures better data protection,” says Lennig Pedron, the executive director of Trust Valley, a public-private partnership for digital trust and cybersecurity based in the Lake Geneva region.

In March 2021, Swiss voters rejected an initial e-ID scheme at the ballot box, mainly because of concerns over the centralisation of data and the involvement of private companies. Last November, the government approved the outlines of a new plan, this time entirely state-run.

Pedron welcomes the efforts of the government to respond to the criticisms levelled two years ago.“The data will remain in the user's possession,” she says. People will also be able to choose what information to provide. Thus, to be able to buy alcohol online, for example, they can indicate that they are over 18, without revealing their exact date of birth.

Swiss Abroad in favour

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) supports the proposed plan.“An electronic identity would make life easier for the Swiss Abroad,” says Ariane Rustichelli, the body's director.

A digital document would simplify access for expatriates to federal government services, she explains. She also hopes that Swiss citizens abroad will gain improved access to Swiss banking services as a result.