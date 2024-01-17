Ainewsbreaks Arway.Ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Eyes Increased Demand For Augmented Reality And Spatial Computing Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Arway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65)

is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. The company is seeing an uptick in demand in 2024 ahead of Apple's Vision Pro release slated for Feb. 2, and today announced a new developer deal with F3Geomatic Solutions, a distinguished geospatial modeling and mapping agency based in Cuero, Texas. Under the deal, F3Geomatic envisions providing seamless, accurate and immersive tailored geospatial solutions for museums, trade shows and local governments, creating unparalleled user experiences. This follows a recent press release announcing three new deals and increasing global demand ahead of the Apple Vision Pro release. Demand for ARway is accelerating from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage its groundbreaking augmented reality and spatial computing technology.

About ARway

ARway is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) providing an array of augmented reality (“AR”) experiences for indoor spaces. Arway's breakthrough no-code, no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. Arway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the

ARwayKit Software Development Kit (“SDK”)

and a mobile app for

iOS

and

Android .

