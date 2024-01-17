Viuhealth And The Leaders Rheum Announce Innovative Partnership To Transform Rheumatology Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Leaders Rheum partners with ViuHealth to offer autoimmune remote patient care to providers and patients.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViuHealth, a pioneering company specializing in chronic care management for individuals with autoimmune conditions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with The Leaders Rheum, a trailblazing player in the field of rheumatology. This partnership brings a powerful digital dimension to the care provided to individuals living with autoimmune diseases, creating a paradigm shift in the way rheumatologists offer care to their patients.

ViuHealth is a virtual care solution that partners with rheumatologists and other autoimmune specialists to help patients better manage their day-to-day condition. ViuHealth's approach combines access to a dedicated Care Team of Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, and Certified Health Coaches with an intuitive app that empowers patients to live a healthier life. Physicians use ViuHealth to increase their virtual care capacity, improve outcomes, and uncover new reimbursements to increase practice revenue.

The Leaders Rheum takes a transformative approach to the field of rheumatology, built upon their unwavering principles of trust and transparency. The Leaders Rheum is designed to truly elevate independent rheumatology practices, significantly enhancing financial viability, and revolutionizing patient care. Rheumatology providers are enabled to attain unprecedented levels of clinical and financial success, reshaping the landscape of rheumatology practices.

This strategic partnership paves the way for rheumatologists to provide their patients with expert care beyond traditional office visits. It ensures that patients receive the highest quality day-to-day care, helping them effectively manage their condition and enhance their overall quality of life.

"ViuHealth is dedicated to providing patients with the virtual care team, technology, and resources necessary to live a healthier life. Our collaboration with The Leaders Rheum signifies a transformative moment in the field of rheumatology care, offering patients and providers a comprehensive and innovative approach to managing autoimmune conditions like never before," said Kwaku Owusu, CEO of ViuHealth.

The partnership between ViuHealth and The Leaders Rheum combines the expertise of two industry leaders in chronic care management and rheumatology. Together, they aim to revolutionize the way autoimmune diseases are treated and managed, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care beyond the confines of traditional office visits.

"The Leaders Rheum is thrilled to announce the collaboration with ViuHealth. They know the rheumatology space as well as we do and have a deep understanding of how to address and care for autoimmune patients in private practice. This partnership brings significant value, expertise and insights that are extremely beneficial for rheumatology providers and patients," said Ray Waldrup, CEO & Co-Founder of The Leaders Rheum.

About ViuHealth: ViuHealth is a leading provider of virtual care solutions focused on chronic care management for individuals with autoimmune conditions. The company's innovative approach combines a dedicated Care Team with personalized analytics, technology, and data science to empower patients to take control of their health.

About The Leaders Rheum: The Leaders Rheum is a visionary in the field of rheumatology, dedicated to enabling rheumatology providers to achieve unprecedented levels of clinical and financial success through trust, transparency, and innovation.

