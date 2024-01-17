Iran To Hold Presentation Of New Electric Cars In Coming Days

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran is preparing
to showcase 8 new models of electric cars in the near future, said
Abbas Aliabadi, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas
Aliabadi, Trend reports.
He announced this plan at a ceremony in Tehran where 198
electric taxis were launched on January 16, 2024. The taxis, made
by Kermanmotor Automobile Manufacturing Company, have a range of
402 kilometers per charge and can be fully recharged in 45 minutes.
They also come with a 5-year guarantee.
Aliabadi praised the quality of Iranian-made electric cars and
urged the carmakers to improve their after-sales services.
He also said that the current government, which took office in
August 2021, is committed to expanding the use of electric
vehicles, such as electric bus, electric car in public
transportation across the major cities of the country.
Taking into account the high consumption of fossil fuels
(gasoline, diesel, etc.) in the country, as well as environmental
protection, Iran has put the production of electric buses and
electric cars on its agenda.
