Cruisebooking Launches 360-Degree Virtual Ship Tour Feature

360 virtual tour is one of a kind, unique experience, preparing travelers to have a feel for the ship, amenities, accommodations and entertainment options.

Cruisebooking has taken another leap this year. Buoyed by the successes of its price discounts feature launched last year, it has now launched another new feature for 2024: 360-Degree Virtual Ship Tour. This new and intriguing feature is available to use on their booking website.It is designed to offer prospective cruise -goers an immersive, interactive view of the various cruise ships available for booking. With this feature, users can have a preliminary idea and vision of their planned tour in a virtual environment where they can explore different areas of a ship. From the luxurious cabins and expansive decks to the array of dining and entertainment options, with the click of a mouse or a tap from a mobile phone, users can travel in the ship's virtual realm.360 virtual tour is unique online experience in the Cruise industry, preparing travelers and adventure seekers to have a feel for the ship, its amenities, various accommodations and entertainment options.Abhesh Verma, COO of Cruisebooking said, "At Cruisebooking, we wanted to enhance the experiential aspect of booking a cruise itinerary online. With 360-degree virtual ship tour feature, we wanted to give our users a feeling of what the ship of their choice looks like. Our team worked with Cruise lines and used robust tools to stitch a virtual experience like no other. The introduction of the 360-degree virtual ship tour feature is a testament to our commitment to offering an unrivaled service to cruise enthusiasts around the world."Considering the increasing demand for detailed information and virtual experiences in the travel industry, virtual tours offer an easy way to explore and plan for future cruise vacations. Additionally, this feature caters to the needs of first-time cruisers who may be unfamiliar with the cruise experience. The realistic and detailed virtual tours can help alleviate uncertainties and enable informed decision-making.Abhesh further added: "We recognize that choosing the right cruise ship is a significant part of planning a cruise vacation. We leave no stone unturned here, when it comes to giving an authentic feel of the ship's offerings and aiding customers in selecting a cruise that best fits their preferences."The 360-degree virtual tours are accessible directly from the Cruisebooking website ( ships/virtual-tour ) and are compatible with various devices, ensuring a user-friendly experience for all. This feature is now available for most ships listed on the platform, with plans to expand to all listings soon.For more information, visitABOUT CRUISEBOOKINGCruisebooking is a leading online cruise booking platform that offers an extensive selection of cruise vacations at competitive prices. Known for its user-friendly interface and exceptional customer service, Cruisebooking provides travelers with an easy and reliable way to book their next cruise adventure. CruiseBooking is the internet's premier destination for the affordable cruises with easy online booking and confirmation.

