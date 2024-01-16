Introducing Affordable Home Shield Glass®: The World's Thinnest And Lightest Bulletproof Glass For Homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dustin Van WagonerOREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Armitek, a leading manufacturer of innovative security solutions, announces the launch of affordable Home Shield Glass®, the world's thinnest and lightest bulletproof glass for home protection. This revolutionary product offers a solution to the common problem faced by homeowners - the reluctance to install bulletproof glass due to its thickness, weight, and cost.In today's world, where the threat of stray bullets, drive-by shootings, burglars, intruders, and more are harsh realities, protecting our homes and loved ones has become a top priority. However, the installation of traditional bulletproof glass has been hindered by its bulky nature, making it difficult to fit into existing window frames and resulting in the need for costly replacements. This is where affordable Home Shield Glass® comes in, offering a game-changing alternative that is both effective and convenient.With affordable Home Shield Glass®, homeowners no longer have to choose between safety and convenience. This innovative glass is designed to fit into existing window frames, eliminating the need for costly replacements. Its thin and lightweight nature also improves installation, without compromising on its ballistic protection capabilities. This means that homeowners can now have affordable peace of mind.According to Armitek Managing Director, Dustin Van Wagoner, "We are living in a different world now than we were 10 years ago. The rise in gun violence and shootings has made it crucial for homeowners to protect their homes and families. Affordable Home Shield Glass® offers a solution that is both effective and convenient, making it easier for people to secure their homes."Armitek Home Shield Glass® is a game-changer in the home security industry, providing homeowners with cost-effective and efficient ways to protect their homes. With its thin and lightweight design, it is the perfect solution for those who want to upgrade their home security without the hassle of bulky and heavy bulletproof glass. For more information, visit Armitek's website or contact a member of their customer service team.

