Bousla To Invest EGP 250M In New Cairo Properties

Bousla Real Estate Development plans to construct 10 new buildings in various locations in the Fifth Settlement area of New Cairo. The project will include 120 residential units and villas, with an estimated sales value of EGP 250m, according to Chairperson Ahmed Nasr.

Nasr also said that the company aims to deliver 6 other buildings with a total of 72 residential units this year, with sales reaching around EGP 100m. He added that the company is committed to meeting the delivery deadlines and building trust with its customers.

The company is currently in the final stages of finishing work for these units, Nasr said. He noted that the company offers different payment plans and a facilities package that are tailored to the needs and abilities of its customers, as well as attracting new ones.

Bousla Real Estate achieved sales of EGP 160m last year and delivered about 80 residential units to customers in 2023.

Nasr revealed that Egypt's real estate sector has promising growth opportunities and is one of the most resilient and appealing sectors for customers and investors in Egypt. He said that the sector has a steady high demand and provides high returns for property owners.