Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2024.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)
New York City, New York Jan 15, 2024 (Issuewire )
-
This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.
From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.
Jan Maria Jagush, Realtor, Scalzo Real Estate, Bethel, Connecticut
Fred McClellan, Managing Partner, Virginessee Real Estate Consultants, Callebs Realty, Abingdon, Virginia
Lana Dorsey, Realtor, RE/MAX Boone Realty, Smart Key Team, mid-Missouri
Michael Coleman, Realtor, Milehimodern, Denver, Colorado
Robert Spinazzola, Realtor, Green Leaf Home Inspection, LLC, Bedford, New York
Brian Blevins, Realtor, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Canfield, Ohio
Vin Masotta, Realtor, Masotta Team at Pearce Company Real Estate, Wallingford, Connecticut
Thayne Robertson, Realtor, The Robertson Team at Keller Williams Tri-Lakes, Branson
City, Missouri
Stacey Dude, Realtor, Boise Premier Real Estate, Idaho's Treasure Valley
Kim and Joel Reyenga, Realtor, EXp Realty, LLC, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
John Rohde, Realtor, Stetson Bentley Real Estate, Edmond, Oklahoma
Robbie Puskarich, Realtor, The Walking Rain Group of Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Charles Olson, Realtor, The Run NYC Team at Keller Williams Realty Empire, Brooklyn, New York
Robin Robinson, Realtor, RE/MAX Advantage Realty Eldersburg, Maryland, Pennsylvania
Sarah Ellis, Realtor, Chinowth & Cohen REALTORS®, Bixby, Oklahoma
Jennifer Barr, Real Estate Broker, Certified Property Manager, Maui Real Estate Services, LLC, Kahului, Hawaii
Anahit Karapetyan, Realtor, Keller Williams Encino/Sherman Oaks, Encino, California
Jon Lopez, Realtor, RE/MAX Advantage Plus, Minnetonka, Minnesota
Cindy Cameron, Realtor, Engel & Völkers, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Laura Sydney-Pulton, Realtor, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, Southport, Connecticut
Olga Beirne, Realtor, Russell Real Estate Services, Hudson, Ohio
Jerrilyn Anghel, Realtor, Real Estate Ninjas Team at Silvercreek Realty Group, Meridian, Idaho
Allison Smith, Office Manager, Property/Casualty, Life Insurance Agent, Farmers Insurance - Adam Thompson, Littleton, Colorado
Michelle McGowen, Realtor, The Jim Bottrell Team, eXp Realty, San Ramon, California
Jeanne Comeaux, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, investor, licensed real estate salesperson, Coldwell Banker TEC, Mandeville, Louisiana
Michele Niles, Realtor, Weichert, Realtors Coastal Properties, Bluffton, South Carolina
Monique Ward, Realtor, Broker Associate, A&W Associates Real Estate Services, Inc., Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Fred Munz, Realtor, Canvas Real Estate, Weston, Florida
Mary Ann DeAlto, Realtor, The DeAlto Team, Weichert, Realtors® - Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
Drew Fristoe, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Elite, Fredericksburg, Virginia
Nilangini Sishodia, Realtor, NP Real Estate Team, LLC, Austin, Texas
Kathleen Gomola, Realtor, Kelly Higgins Team at Coldwell Banker Realty, Fairfield, Connecticut
Nicholas Baltimore, Realtor, Keller Williams Advisors Realty, West Chester, Ohio
Jessica Gibson, Global Real Estate Advisor, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, Austin, Texas
Angela Caffrey, Realtor, Signature Premier Properties, Dix Hills, New York
Terry Canto, Realtor, American Caribbean Real Estate - Christie's International Real Estate, Florida Keys
Roberta Baldwin, Realtor, Keller Williams New Jersey Metro Group, Montclair, New Jersey.
Jenna Matheny, Realtor, Realistry Brokerage, LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
Dane Ceniceros, Realtor, Realty Connect USA, Long Beach, New York
Danielle Paluscio, Realtor, AAZ Premier Real Estate Group under EXP Realty, Phoenix, Arizona
Monique Cole, Realtor, Team Real Estate, Inc., Haleiwa, Hawaii
Kim Ahls, Realtor, NHB Group Global-Luxury, LLC, Cornelius, North Carolina
Tyler Molesworth, Associate Broker & Property Management Supervisor, Haymore Real Estate, LLC, Sierra Vista, Arizona
Stacy Bradford, Realtor, Signature International Real Estate, LLC, Boca Raton, Florida
Daron Borst, Realtor Sales Associate, Coldwell Banker Realty, Encinitas, California
Shannon Kee, Realtor, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Momentum, Kaysville, Utah
Julia Capaldi, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Brandywine, Wilmington, Delaware
Mykeedah Patillo, Realtor, 100 Properties, LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
Donna Cox, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Property Place, Titusville, Florida
David Tibbs, Realtor, Hodges Real Estate, LLC, Montgomery, Alabama
Jeana Dalton, Realtor, Realty ONE Group Grand, Springfield, Missouri
Dione Oerther, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Hudkins, REALTORS, Monroe, Michigan
Jesi West, Realtor, Wallace Real Estate, Knoxville, Tennessee
Alicia Nuzzo, Realtor, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, Los Altos, California
June McKenzie, Broker Associate at RE/MAX Alliance, Conifer, Colorado
Clarissa Roberts, Realtor, Damon Gettier & Associates Realtors, Brokered by EXP Realty, Roanoke, Virginia
Elaine Borries, Realtor, RE/MAX Results In Real Estate, Gulfport, Mississippi
Sheri McCann, Realtor, Sheri Collins Real Estate/Napier ERA, Glen Allen, Virginia
Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process. Media Contact
MENAFN16012024004226004003ID1107725334