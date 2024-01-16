Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2024.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Jan Maria Jagush, Realtor, Scalzo Real Estate, Bethel, Connecticut

Fred McClellan, Managing Partner, Virginessee Real Estate Consultants, Callebs Realty, Abingdon, Virginia

Lana Dorsey, Realtor, RE/MAX Boone Realty, Smart Key Team, mid-Missouri

Michael Coleman, Realtor, Milehimodern, Denver, Colorado

Robert Spinazzola, Realtor, Green Leaf Home Inspection, LLC, Bedford, New York

Brian Blevins, Realtor, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Canfield, Ohio

Vin Masotta, Realtor, Masotta Team at Pearce Company Real Estate, Wallingford, Connecticut

Thayne Robertson, Realtor, The Robertson Team at Keller Williams Tri-Lakes, Branson

City, Missouri

Stacey Dude, Realtor, Boise Premier Real Estate, Idaho's Treasure Valley

Kim and Joel Reyenga, Realtor, EXp Realty, LLC, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

John Rohde, Realtor, Stetson Bentley Real Estate, Edmond, Oklahoma

Robbie Puskarich, Realtor, The Walking Rain Group of Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Charles Olson, Realtor, The Run NYC Team at Keller Williams Realty Empire, Brooklyn, New York

Robin Robinson, Realtor, RE/MAX Advantage Realty Eldersburg, Maryland, Pennsylvania

Sarah Ellis, Realtor, Chinowth & Cohen REALTORS®, Bixby, Oklahoma

Jennifer Barr, Real Estate Broker, Certified Property Manager, Maui Real Estate Services, LLC, Kahului, Hawaii

Anahit Karapetyan, Realtor, Keller Williams Encino/Sherman Oaks, Encino, California

Jon Lopez, Realtor, RE/MAX Advantage Plus, Minnetonka, Minnesota

Cindy Cameron, Realtor, Engel & Völkers, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Laura Sydney-Pulton, Realtor, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, Southport, Connecticut

Olga Beirne, Realtor, Russell Real Estate Services, Hudson, Ohio

Jerrilyn Anghel, Realtor, Real Estate Ninjas Team at Silvercreek Realty Group, Meridian, Idaho

Allison Smith, Office Manager, Property/Casualty, Life Insurance Agent, Farmers Insurance - Adam Thompson, Littleton, Colorado

Michelle McGowen, Realtor, The Jim Bottrell Team, eXp Realty, San Ramon, California

Jeanne Comeaux, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, investor, licensed real estate salesperson, Coldwell Banker TEC, Mandeville, Louisiana

Michele Niles, Realtor, Weichert, Realtors Coastal Properties, Bluffton, South Carolina

Monique Ward, Realtor, Broker Associate, A&W Associates Real Estate Services, Inc., Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Fred Munz, Realtor, Canvas Real Estate, Weston, Florida

Mary Ann DeAlto, Realtor, The DeAlto Team, Weichert, Realtors® - Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Drew Fristoe, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Elite, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Nilangini Sishodia, Realtor, NP Real Estate Team, LLC, Austin, Texas

Kathleen Gomola, Realtor, Kelly Higgins Team at Coldwell Banker Realty, Fairfield, Connecticut

Nicholas Baltimore, Realtor, Keller Williams Advisors Realty, West Chester, Ohio

Jessica Gibson, Global Real Estate Advisor, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, Austin, Texas

Angela Caffrey, Realtor, Signature Premier Properties, Dix Hills, New York

Terry Canto, Realtor, American Caribbean Real Estate - Christie's International Real Estate, Florida Keys

Roberta Baldwin, Realtor, Keller Williams New Jersey Metro Group, Montclair, New Jersey.

Jenna Matheny, Realtor, Realistry Brokerage, LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

Dane Ceniceros, Realtor, Realty Connect USA, Long Beach, New York

Danielle Paluscio, Realtor, AAZ Premier Real Estate Group under EXP Realty, Phoenix, Arizona

Monique Cole, Realtor, Team Real Estate, Inc., Haleiwa, Hawaii

Kim Ahls, Realtor, NHB Group Global-Luxury, LLC, Cornelius, North Carolina

Tyler Molesworth, Associate Broker & Property Management Supervisor, Haymore Real Estate, LLC, Sierra Vista, Arizona

Stacy Bradford, Realtor, Signature International Real Estate, LLC, Boca Raton, Florida

Daron Borst, Realtor Sales Associate, Coldwell Banker Realty, Encinitas, California

Shannon Kee, Realtor, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Momentum, Kaysville, Utah

Julia Capaldi, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Brandywine, Wilmington, Delaware

Mykeedah Patillo, Realtor, 100 Properties, LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

Donna Cox, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Property Place, Titusville, Florida

David Tibbs, Realtor, Hodges Real Estate, LLC, Montgomery, Alabama

Jeana Dalton, Realtor, Realty ONE Group Grand, Springfield, Missouri

Dione Oerther, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Hudkins, REALTORS, Monroe, Michigan

Jesi West, Realtor, Wallace Real Estate, Knoxville, Tennessee

Alicia Nuzzo, Realtor, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, Los Altos, California

June McKenzie, Broker Associate at RE/MAX Alliance, Conifer, Colorado

Clarissa Roberts, Realtor, Damon Gettier & Associates Realtors, Brokered by EXP Realty, Roanoke, Virginia

Elaine Borries, Realtor, RE/MAX Results In Real Estate, Gulfport, Mississippi

Sheri McCann, Realtor, Sheri Collins Real Estate/Napier ERA, Glen Allen, Virginia

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.