Azerbaijan Newspaper Hosts Draw For Supplying Presidential Campaign Materials

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. A draw has been
held at the editorial office of the "Azerbaijan" newspaper to
determine the order of placement of presidential candidates'
campaign materials on its pages, Trend reports.
Due to the forthcoming extraordinary presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, one of the most important stages of the
electoral marathon has begun: the pre-election campaign period.
According to legislative standards, pre-election campaigning
begins 23 days before election day and concludes 24 hours before
voting begins.
A week following the commencement of the pre-election campaign
period, a draw is held among registered candidates to determine the
order of placement on the pages of campaigning materials issued by
state printing organizations. The official state newspaper
"Azerbaijan" has also provided free space for candidates' campaign
materials.
During today's draw, attended by authorized representatives of
registered candidates, the deputy editor-in-chief of the
"Azerbaijan" newspaper and the head of the editorial group
"Preparation for the Presidential Election," Ikhtiyar Huseynli made
a speech.
He said that the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, being the official
state publication, defined its activities for implementing
propaganda and campaigning in connection with the presidential
election in accordance with the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan and
the Central Election Commission's Guide, "On procedure for
conducting pre-election campaigning in the media in the
presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan."
For the publication of registered presidential candidates'
campaign materials, the newspaper allocated 14,000 square
centimeters (out of a total of 42,000 square centimeters), meaning
seven pages (out of a total of 21) during the week.
Huseynli added that campaign materials for the seven candidates
will be published in the Sunday issues of the newspaper for three
pre-election weeks.
"Campaign materials published in the newspaper should take one
column in the A2 format of the newspaper for each candidate, i.e.,
2,000 square centimeters. This is significantly more than we are
obliged to allocate by law – 45 percent. That is, more than 10
percent of the total volume of weekly newspaper pages is allocated
for campaign materials," he explained.
"Our decision has been perceived by the election headquarters of
presidential candidates as support and has received high praise
from them. Another proposal from us was considered by the election
headquarters as the fairest and most objective campaign model," the
official noted. "As we offer another mechanism at the
propaganda-campaign stage of the presidential election. Each week,
the order is determined in such a way that equal opportunities and
conditions for campaigning are created for all candidates."
"Thus, fairness and equality in the publication order of
advertising materials will be ensured, and the pages and positions
of candidates' campaign materials will change every week," he
pointed out.
Considering the dynamics of the electoral process, the
"Azerbaijan" newspaper creates another opportunity for candidates
to have free pre-election campaigning. Thus, meetings, speeches,
and other propaganda activities of presidential candidates will be
published in the newspaper free of charge, observing the principle
of equality.
Then, with the participation of authorized representatives of
candidates, a draw was held to determine the order of publication
of free campaign materials that will be published in the newspaper.
As a result of the draw, the order of publication was determined as
follows:
1. Elshad Musayev
2. Fuad Aliyev
3. Fazil Mustafa
4. Zahid Oruj
5. Ilham Aliyev
6. Gudrat Hasanguliyev
7. Razi Nurullayev
After the draw, representatives of the presidential candidates –
Ilham Aliyev's authorized representative Ahliman Taghiyev, Zahid
Oruj's authorized representative Ilgar Karimov, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev's authorized representative Yashar Kalantarli, Fazil
Mustafa's authorized representative Leyla Musayeva, Razi
Nurullayev's authorized representative Ehtiram Mehdiyev, the
representative of Elshad Musayev's election headquarters Fikrat
Jafarov, and the representative of Fuad Aliyev's election
headquarters Khazar Teyyublu – shared their opinions, emphasizing
that the draw was objective.
Issues of interest to authorized representatives were clarified
during the event.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
(CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the
ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the
extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
