Dubai Sports Council Launches New Initiative to Attract & Train National Talents in Fencing







Dubai Sports Council has launched a new initiative to attract & develop national sports talents in fencing sport.



The four–year initiative, which targets national talents of 10 to 12 years old, is held in collaboration with the UAE Fencing Federation & MK Fencing Academy, and it will take place at the Academy's premises in Hamdan Sports Complex.



The new initiative has been launched to develop fencing sport in UAE, increase the numbers of those who exercise this Olympic game and create local champions of both genders who will be able to represent the country in various international championships and to win medals in future Olympic competitions.



Free registration will commence through this link: ( as of Friday 12th Jan. 2024 for male & female Emirati juniors who are desirous to join the training program. Respective bodies will contact with registered athletes to participate in preliminary training programs. A set of various tests & measurements will be conducted to nominate the best 12 athletes who will continue in the four–year free training program to develop their skills and to make them competent enough to participate in future Olympic games.



The final short list of athletes, who will continue in the training program, will be announced on 16th Feb. 2024, while the training sessions for fencers will kick off on Tuesday 20th Feb. 2024. The training sessions are scheduled twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 04:30 pm to 05:30 pm.



Mr. Mr. Mikhail Kozhev, Manager & President of the MK Fencing Academy, stated:“MK Fencing Academy endeavors to develop technical skills of promising athletes and support community responsibility of youth through team work, solidarity, endurance, and fair play. We are aware of necessary factors to make the event a success and to attract & develop technical levels of promising talents and to motivate them to win titles. We are keen to provide our distinctive sports experience through organizing of full set of technical, physical & psychological trainings besides intact nutrition programs. The vision of the initiative is to empower Emirati boys & girls to learn the fencing arts and to encourage Emirati youth to adopt more active, healthy & happy lifestyle”.



He added:“We endeavor to create competent champions who are fully equipped with humanitarian values which will inspire the coming generations to attain further regional & international success and win championships for the UAE in fencing sport. Therefore, I call all male & female youth to accelerate completing the registration procedures as opportunities are limited, and we promise them to enjoy unique sports experience, through which they will be able to express their eagerness to exercise fencing sport and to make it part of their sports future”.



It is worth-mentioning that Hamdan Sports Complex hosts 55 events annually, among which are 20 international championships. It is a destination for 20 academies, one of which is the MK Academy, the organizer of this initiative. The Complex is equipped to host 17 Olympic & non-Olympic sports besides community events which vary between swimming, basketball, karate, boxing, fencing, badminton and other individual and team sports. Hamdan Sports Complex hosted the World Cadets & Juniors Fencing Championships in 2022 and the World Karate Championships.








