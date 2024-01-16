Pilot Assault Case: Accused Released On Bail, Was En Route To Goa For Honeymoon

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Sahil Kataria, the 28-year-old who assaulted an IndiGo airlines pilot following a 13-hour flight delay, has been released on bail and was served a notice under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, Kataria, a resident of Amar Colony in South Delhi, runs a stationery and toy shop and was en route to Goa with his wife for their honeymoon when the incident occurred on Sunday.

The long delay seemed to have triggered frustration, culminating in an altercation with the pilot inside the aircraft.

The pilot had filed a complaint against Kataria following which the Delhi Police registered an FIR.

A footage of the video that has gone viral on social media shows the accused, wearing a yellow hoodie, running up to the pilot while the latter was making an announcement regarding the delay, which he attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

"Chalana hai to chala, nahi to gate khol. (If you're going to fly, then fly. If not then open the gate),” Kataria can be heard saying in the video, which was filmed by a fellow passenger.

In another viral video, Kataria is seen apologising apparently to the pilot.

While being deboarded, he could be heard saying "sorry sir", in reply to the person shooting the video who says“no sorry”.

--IANS

ssh/ksk