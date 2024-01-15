Messi Retains FIFA Best Male Player Award

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 16 (IANS) Argentine superstar Lionel Messi retained the best FIFA men's player award here on Monday, two months after he claimed the Ballon d'Or.

The 36-year-old was absent from the ceremony held in London, while Pep Guardiola, who coached Messi at Barcelona, showed up to collect the trophy for the men's best coach, reported Xinhua.

The Spaniard steered Manchester City to the Premier League title, the FA Cup and a first Champions League last season. The treble also gave bonuses to many Man City players, as Ederson received the goalkeeper award, and six of the Brazilian's club teammates were named in the men's team of the year.

Besides, England manager Sarina Wiegman was crowned the women's best coach while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati added the women's best player award to her women's Ballon d'Or.

Marta has been honored with the FIFA Special Award for her outstanding career achievements. The 37-year-old Brazilian scored 17 goals in 23 matches at six World Cup tournaments. She was recognized as the world's best female player six times.

