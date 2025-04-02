Sanjay Raut Criticises Immigration Bill As ‘Jail For Foreigners'; BJP Defends On Security Ground

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday.

Speaking on the bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that while no one wants to turn the country into a "Dharamshala" (shelter for all), it should not become a jail either. "For the last 10 years, people of this country have been treated like prisoners. Now, this law appears to extend the same treatment to foreigners arriving on valid visas and passports," he said.

Raut warned that certain provisions in the bill could deter tourism.

"We do not want illegal immigrants, whether they are Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, Americans, or Europeans. When former US President Trump deported Indians living illegally in America, they were shackled and sent back on army planes. If an American is staying illegally in India, he should be deported in the same manner," he said.

He claimed that over three crore Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are residing in the country illegally and must be expelled.

Criticising Section 7 of the bill, he said it grants the Central government the power to decide where a foreigner can stay, travel, and whom they can meet.

"Under this provision, even foreign delegations, journalists, or diplomats would need government approval to meet prominent leaders in India. If permission is denied, such meetings cannot take place," he argued.

Raut also pointed out that past terrorist infiltrations were not through legal immigration channels. "Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices did not enter with valid passports; they came illegally by sea, undetected. Strengthening the law is necessary, but this bill should be referred to the standing committee for further discussion," he urged.

On the other hand, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra defended the bill, emphasizing national security. He stated that previous immigration laws had limitations in securing borders and preventing illegal infiltration.

"The new bill streamlines entry into India, travel documentation, visa requirements, and denial of entry where necessary. We aim to make India a hub for medical, educational, and manufacturing activities while ensuring that foreigners visit for legitimate purposes. National security remains paramount, and authorities must have the power to scrutinize travel documents and deny entry if required," Jangra said.

He highlighted that India offers e-visas to citizens of 169 countries but stressed the importance of empowering authorities to safeguard sovereignty and security. "If there is a threat, officials must have the right to refuse entry to foreign nationals," he added.