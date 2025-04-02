Grossi Considers Running For Top UN Post

MENAFN - UkrinForm) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that he is "very seriously" considering the possibility of running for the post of UN Secretary-General, which will become vacant in 2026.

As Ukrinform reports with reference to the Argentine newspaper La Nacion , Grossi announced this on Tuesday during a speech at an event of the Argentine Council on International Relations (CARI).

"The process of selecting Guterres's successor... will begin at the end of this year, when there comes a corresponding call for nominations within the framework of the UN General Assembly. I am considering this possibility and I am doing so very seriously. That is all I can say at the moment," he noted.

According to Grossi, he would be honored if his home country, Argentina, nominated him for the post of UN Secretary-General. Grossi added that the decision on the issue should be made by President Javier Milei. He added that he has a "very good relationship" with him and that the two have met repeatedly.

As Ukrinform reported arlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock previously confirmed that she itended to run for the post of President of the UN General Assembly.

The term of office of the President of the UN General Assembly officially starts in September 2025 when when the cycle of work of the UN General Parliamentary Assembly begins.