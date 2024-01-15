Earthquakes Impact Thousands Of Children In Herat: UNICEF

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has announced that the recent earthquakes in Herat, Afghanistan, have severely affected at least 96,000 children. If they do not receive proper support and services, the harsh winter will pose a serious threat to their lives.

UNICEF, in a statement released on Monday, January 15th, highlighted that many families are still living in tents or open spaces despite the severe cold weather.

According to the organization's statistics, over 1,000 people, the majority of whom were women and children, lost their lives in the earthquakes that occurred last October in Herat. In addition, 21,000 homes were destroyed, and countless families lost their livelihoods, livestock, and agricultural products.

Furthermore, Fran Equiza, UNICEF's representative for Afghanistan, emphasized that“even 100 days after the earthquake in western Afghanistan, where families have lost everything, these villages are filled with pain and suffering. Children are still trying to cope with loss and psychological trauma.”

She added that the health centers that children depend on have been damaged or destroyed. In the current winter, children and families are living in dangerous conditions and have no means to heat their temporary shelters.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund, they have established 61 temporary educational spaces and 61 recreational areas for children in earthquake-affected areas, providing access to primary education for nearly 3,400 children, more than half of whom are girls.

The organization's statistics show that between October 7th and 15th, several strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.3 Richter scale struck Herat Province and its neighboring regions, resulting in 1,500 casualties and over 11,000 injuries.

Previously, several United Nations agencies and human rights organizations had warned about the difficult situation of earthquake victims and returning migrants in Afghanistan.

