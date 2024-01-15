Surgical Lights Market Size Worth USD 1082.8 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical lights market size was USD 674.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Rising number of surgeries across healthcare settings, increasing number of technical advancements in surgical lights, and huge investments for healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) for development of innovative surgical lights products is further supporting revenue growth of the global market. For instance, on 9 January 2023, Activ Surgical revealed the successful completion of its initial AI-enabled case employing the ActivSight Intelligent Light product today. ActivSurgical obtained CE mark approval for ActivSight in December 2022, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted clearance for the technology in April 2021. With a vision to revolutionize the surgical landscape using cutting-edge technologies and data, the company endeavors to imbue every surgical imaging system with intelligent capabilities. Also, technological advancements in the field to manufacture more advanced surgical lights is resulting in increasing adoption thereby driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, growth in regulatory approvals for different surgical lights boosts market revenue growth.

The Increasing sales of Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global surgical lights market. The transition from halogen to LED technology is gaining traction especially among emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Healthcare facilities in these countries are increasingly replacing halogen lights with LEDs, anticipating overall cost savings and enhanced efficiency during surgical procedures.

LED technology has made significant strides globally, becoming essential in operating rooms due to advantages such as lower energy consumption, decreased heat generation, extended bulb lifespan, and versatile dimming options.

However, higher costs associated with surgical lights are one of the factors restraining market revenue growth. According to the National Health Service (NHS) Digital's National Obesity Audit published in August 2022, a total of 4,035 people underwent primary bariatric procedures in England in 2021-2022. The bariatric procedures in England in 2021-2022 showed an increase of roughly 60% compared to the previous year. Therefore, the high burden of the population affected by obesity and the rising number of bariatric surgical procedures will boost the utilization of surgical lights during the procedure, which is expected to augment market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global surgical lights market is segmented into Light Emitting Diode (LED) light, and halogen light. LED light segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. LED lights have become popular in surgical lighting due to remarkable features offered. These lights provide high-intensity lighting with precision focusing capabilities, ensuring excellent sight throughout surgical procedures. LED lights' changeable intensity and color temperature allow surgeons to customize the lighting according to particular requirements, improving accuracy during procedures. Also, LED technology emits less heat, lowering the danger of tissue injury and creating a more pleasant atmosphere for both patients and medical staff.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global surgical lights market is segmented into cardiac surgery, gynecological surgery, neurosurgery, Ear, Nose, And Throat (ENT) surgery, and other surgeries. Cardiac surgery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to rise in cases of cardiovascular disorders across the globe. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, in the U.S. One individual dies every 37 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease and around 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year. Surgical lights are critical in cardiac surgery for providing appropriate lighting for complicated procedures

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to rapid adoption of minimal invasive surgeries, presence of leading companies, and their partnerships in this region. Rising prevalence of serious ailments, including heart diseases and gynaecological diseases, is one of the factors driving revenue growth of the North America market. North America hospitals place a premium on surgical lighting systems that provide greater brightness, flexible settings, and exact focus to help surgeons conduct delicate procedures with clarity and precision.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased spending power of consumers. Rising number of government initiatives aimed at healthcare sector enhancement and the strategic expansion of prominent manufacturers into emerging markets are key drivers boosting revenue growth of the surgical lights market in the region. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India, with their sizable populations, are registering a rise in demand for healthcare infrastructure. This can be attributed to increased hospital numbers, healthcare reforms, and advancements in medical technology, which in turn, is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market in this region.

