Minister: Almost Half Bln AZN To Be Invested In Industrial Zones In Azerbaijan


1/15/2024 8:09:43 AM

Nigar Hasanova

In 2023, 26 business entities granted residency by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy will invest 471 million manats in industrial zones and neighborhoods in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said this in his account on the X social network.

The minister noted that 7 of them belong to Agdam Industrial Park, 5 to Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, 8 to Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, 3 to Pirallahi Industrial Park, 1 to Hajigabul Industrial Quarter, 2 to Registered as a resident of Sabirabad Industrial District.

"More than 3,100 jobs are planned to be created by the residents," M. Jabbarov said.

