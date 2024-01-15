Minister: Almost Half Bln AZN To Be Invested In Industrial Zones In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
In 2023, 26 business entities granted residency by the Economic
Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy will invest
471 million manats in industrial zones and neighborhoods in
Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov said this in his account on the X social network.
The minister noted that 7 of them belong to Agdam Industrial
Park, 5 to Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, 8 to Sumgayit
Chemical Industrial Park, 3 to Pirallahi Industrial Park, 1 to
Hajigabul Industrial Quarter, 2 to Registered as a resident of
Sabirabad Industrial District.
"More than 3,100 jobs are planned to be created by the
residents," M. Jabbarov said.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107721827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.