Private Radio 'Aynak' Begins Broadcasting In Logar Province

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In Pul-e-Alam, Logar province, a new private radio station called Aynak Radio has started broadcasting officially after a two-month trial period.

Matiullah Sarwar, the director of Aynak Radio, explained that the station airs programs from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm, covering various topics like politics, society, culture, religion, health, and education. They also have special segments for children and women. Aynak Radio can be heard on 95.5 FM, reaching areas in Wardak, Paktia, Kabul, and Logar provinces.

The inauguration of Aynak Radio was attended by Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban. He emphasized the importance of new media outlets and assured that the Taliban government is committed to fighting censorship and promoting information freedom.

This development comes at a time when many media outlets in the country have ceased their operations over the past two years due to economic challenges and censorship issues.

Ahmad Qureshi, the executive head of the Afghanistan Journalists Center, praised the establishment of Aynak Radio despite the tough economic and media conditions. He hopes that Aynak Radio will play an independent and effective role in the media landscape.

According to the Afghanistan Journalists Center's report, more than half of the approximately 600 audio, video, print, and online media outlets have closed down since the resurgence of the Taliban, leading to hundreds of journalists and media personnel leaving the country.

Currently, Logar province is home to five media outlets, including private radios such as Pahand Melli, Zainat, Ittihad, Mahal, and the Taliban-run National Radio.

