Killing, Displacement Of Palestinians Unacceptable: Amir

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has said that there is a line that must not be crossed which is the killing and displacement of Palestinians which is unacceptable to us.

H H the Amir said this while speaking to chairman, vice-chairman and members of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) yesterday. The video of H H the Amir's speech was posted by Qatar TV on its official social media platforms.

Regarding the foreign policy, H H the Amir said,“We believe it is clear to us in terms of principles and interests. We always try to reconcile between principles and interests, but there are principles that we will not abandon. This has become our clear approach, and we respond to all requests from friends or honourable parties.”

“Now, our focus is on the issue of Palestine and what is happening there. This is a principled issue without right or wrong, or debate, as it involves standing with the oppressed. We are always sincere in our role; we are peace advocates and want peace, but there is a line that must not be crossed, which is the killing and displacement of Palestinians, which is unacceptable to us.”

H H the Amir added:“We do what we can to help people, whether they are friendly countries or countries with which we may not have a relationship, but whenever there is a disaster, we offer assistance, and this is our humanitarian and religious duty to stand with those in need.”

“Certainly, I am happy to meet you and congratulate you on your election in the Municipal Council. It is a tradition after each election, we meet and discuss with you, exchange opinions, and talk about some future milestones for our country and our directions, which I believe are not hidden from you. Last week, we announced the strategic plan that extends until 2030, and I believe this strategy is very important and must be carefully reviewed as it is very detailed. We have been working on implementing the Qatar Vision 2030 since around 2008, and thankfully, achievements have been realised despite some of them not being tangible. However, when we compare the situation before that, we will notice the significant difference.”

H H the Amir said:“Thankfully, everyone participated in implementing the vision. Not only officials but also the community participated in this plan. We have future challenges in terms of infrastructure in Qatar, and any visitor would be amazed by the infrastructure and may find it hard to believe that it has actually been achieved in recent years. Therefore, we must preserve and benefit from what has been achieved.”

One of the tasks or plans, H H the Amir said, we undertook during the COVID-19 crisis and the problem of oil prices was clear: we cannot say that every time oil prices drop, we tighten our belts.

H H the Amir said:“This has been the norm for decades, but we realised the need to diversify the economy and income sources. After numerous meetings and discussions among all parties, officials, and relevant institutions, we identified nine pillars, all present in the plan, but they were not based on economic and commercial foundations.

"This is a challenge for us, and we are currently working on it, making progress in some aspects while some are delayed because they require time. These are among the challenges we face in the future.

“There is also the issue of employment, especially in the private sector, and how to encourage citizens to work in the private sector by offering them benefits and encouraging them to join. Traditionally, since the fifties and sixties, all employment was in the government sector, but now it is necessary for people to turn towards the private sector, and this is what we are currently working on and planning.”

The Amir added:“On this occasion, I would like to congratulate you and say may Allah guide you. Our doors are open to you. Here are officials, the Prime Minister, and all ministers before you, and each of us has a role to play. We value popular participation because it is fundamental to our Qatari culture and history, so you have a role, and we are working to make these roles successful.

“We all trust in you, and together we work in the service of the citizen above all else, and the criterion is always Qatar's interest now and in the future. Now, we are thinking about the future, thinking about future generations and our children, a crucial issue that we are currently working on extensively.”

He said:“This requires the role of society. We strive and exert effort, but the role of society, the role of the family, and raising children are essential. We are open to the world, but we have an identity and culture that we cherish. The issue of raising children with loyalty to the homeland and love for the country is crucial. A citizen should not expect the country to give, but it is necessary for the citizen to offer everything they can for the country. The citizen must think about what they have contributed to the country. This culture must be reinforced in children in their studies and work.”