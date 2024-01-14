Ram Mandir: 7 demons Lord Ram killed during 14 years of forest exile

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a riveting journey into the timeless narrative of Lord Rama, a revered figure in Hindu lore. Uncover the essence of his virtue, unwavering devotion, and extraordinary exploits, as we explore the epic saga woven into the fabric of the ancient Ramayana. Here are 7 demons Lord Ram killed along with his brother Laxmana during their 14 years exile from Ayodhya

Embark on a riveting journey into the timeless narrative of Lord Rama, a revered figure in Hindu lore. Here are 7 demons he killed during his 14 year exile in the forest

He was a demon in the form of a golden deer, sent by Ravana to lure Rama away from Sita. Rama shot an arrow at Maricha, and he was killed

While in the Panchavati forest, Rama encountered Kabandha, a demon with a distorted form. Rama and Lakshmana helped Kabandha attain moksha (liberation) by killing him

Shurpanakha, the sister of Ravana, played a key role in the events leading to the abduction of Sita. Rama did not kill her, but Lakshmana mutilated her nose during the encounter

Yet another demon commander and brother of Khara and Dushana. Trishira met his end at the hands of Rama during the same confrontation in the Dandaka Forest

Dushana was another demon commander and brother of Khara. He was also killed by Rama in the same battle

Another demon sent by Ravana to obstruct Rama's path. Rama killed Subahu in a battle

Rama encountered Khara and his army of demons in the Dandaka Forest. In the ensuing battle, Rama killed Khara