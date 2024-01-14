Azerbaijan Allocates AZN 5 Bln To Pension Payments

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, 5 billion 726 million AZN were allocated to pension
payments, which is 16 percent or 781 million AZN more than the
previous year, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the Public Relations
Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the
Population, the minimum pension was increased to 280 AZN last year
as the next pension increase. Financial assistance paid to
pensioners in 2022 will be included in their pensions, and pension
amounts will be indexed by 14.7 percent.
During that period, the average monthly amount of pensions
increased by 17 percent to 436 AZN, and the average monthly amount
of age pensions also increased by 17 percent to 467 AZN.
In the last year, 31.8 thousand citizens have been proactively
assigned pensions, and since the beginning of 2019, when the
electronic appointment mechanism was introduced, 102 thousand
citizens have been assigned pensions.
MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107718716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.