Residents of Grindavík in Iceland to evacuate again due to new volcanic activity nearby

(MENAFN) Residents of the fishing town of Grindavík in Iceland, which was previously evacuated in November due to volcanic activity, are once again ordered to evacuate by Monday night.



The National Commissioner of Police issued the evacuation order after new volcanic fissures opened on roads in the area.



Grindavík, situated approximately 70 kilometers southwest of Iceland's capital city Reykjavík on the Reykjanes peninsula, experienced seismic activity for weeks before a volcanic eruption occurred in November. The eruption was marked by bursts of lava and significant plumes of smoke.



Notably, Grindavík is renowned for hosting Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon, a popular tourist destination known for its steaming geothermal water.



The Civil Protection Agency of Iceland stated on Saturday that “It can be assumed that the order will be in effect for the upcoming three weeks,” the only exceptions to this directive would be for official authorities conducting necessary business or for residents allowed “short periods while salvaging valuables.”



The most recent evacuation directive follows a report from the Icelandic Meteorological Office on Friday, indicating that the risks associated with volcanic fissures were assessed to be higher compared to the previous evaluation.



“Based on the Civil Protection Department’s hazard assessment issued on January 12, it is not considered justifiable to continue to dwell in Grindavík, in light of public safety considerations,” the government agency expressed in a statement.



The Icelandic Meteorological Office revealed that the quantity of magma had reached a level comparable to a previous eruption in December. However, in the current situation, there is a concern that the magma might "migrate further south" than in the previous eruption, potentially reaching Grindavík town.



The eruption that occurred in December is believed to be the most extensive one to date, as stated by authorities. Consequently, a state of emergency was declared in November due to the escalating volcanic activity in the region.

