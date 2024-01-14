Kahramaa Sets Up 200 EV Charging Stations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) is establishing electric vehicles (EV) charging stations across the country to promote sustainable transportation,

“The number of fast EV charging stations in Qatar has reached about 200,” said Head of EV Charging Stations Unit of Conservation and Efficiency Department at Kahramaa Eng Mohammed Al Sharshani.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said Kahramaa also launched an app to guide the motorists to EV charging stations across the country.



“There are two types of EV charging stations. The AC EV charging stations which are installed at homes take five to seven hours for charging a vehicle. The DC EV charging stations, which follow Kahramaa specifications, take from 10 minutes to half-an-hour to charge a vehicle,” said Al Sharshani.

“To facilitate the motorists to reach to the nearest EV charging stations and introduce them about the services of the stations, a mobile app 'Tarsheed Smart EV Charging' has been launched,” said Al Sharshani.

He said that Qatar is among top countries in term of having necessary infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“The country is building more EV charging stations, enabling people to use electric vehicles,” said Al Sharshani.

Kahramaa, through the National Programme for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed) is at the forefront of expanding the electric vehicle charger network. Boasting the launch of over 200 swift chargers, Kahramaa is steadfast in its mission to commission 300 units by the end of 2024, with an ambitious target of 600 units in 2025.

Tarsheed Smart EV Charging app is a user-friendly application designed to streamline the electric vehicle charging experience. It enables users to locate charging stations, check availability, initiate charging sessions, and track energy usage, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

This app aims to promote green transportation and enhance the accessibility and convenience of electric vehicle charging.

Kahramaa is installing charging stations to promote green transportation and cut carbon emissions following the economic and environmental sustainability goals under the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The fast charging stations are being installed at government buildings, malls, hotels, Woqod stations, public and private parking areas. The electric car charging stations are being installed in cooperation with Steering Committee of the National Strategy for Charging Stations for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in Qatar. The committee comprises members from the Ministry of Transport, General Directorate of Traffic, Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Kahramaa and other entities and aims at making polices and facilitating infrastructure for electric vehicles.