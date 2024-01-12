New Children's Book, The Frog Formerly Known As Prince, Takes Readers On An Inspirational Journey Of Self-Discovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Ribbiting Tale of Self-Discovery and Unveiling the True Crown Within

UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Judith Aileen Card and Emmy-award winning illustrator Madani Tom Knowles are thrilled to announce the release of their latest collaborative masterpiece, "The Frog Formerly Known as Prince ." This enchanting children's book invites readers of all ages on a captivating journey of self-discovery, weaving a tale that resonates with themes of identity, self-esteem, and the importance of embracing one's true self."The Frog Formerly Known as Prince" follows the story of a charismatic frog facing an unexpected identity crisis. Determined to discover his true self, he embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with challenges and self-reflection. As the frog encounters a 'princely' challenge, readers are taken on a whimsical ride, uncovering profound lessons about the essence of identity and self-worth.The narrative takes an unexpected turn as the frog reaches the culmination of his journey, revealing a poignant twist that adds a new layer of meaning to the title. Through beautifully crafted prose and stunning illustrations, Card and Knowles have created a heartwarming and thought-provoking tale that encourages readers to reflect on their own journey of self-discovery.About the Authors: Judith Aileen Card, a web designer, content strategist, and documentarian based in Seattle, draws from her love of outdoor activities and a background in the San Francisco Bay Area to infuse her storytelling with creativity and relatability. Card, a devoted mother, has a passion for music and spends her free time writing songs, stories, and playing musical instruments.Madani Tom Knowles, an Emmy-award winning animation cartoonist residing in Hawaii, brings his artistic prowess to life through captivating illustrations. A student of mystical traditions, Knowles draws inspiration from Sufism, Judaism, and Buddhism, adding a unique depth to his visual storytelling. As a father and an artist himself, he is dedicated to creating meaningful and visually stunning works of art.Inspiration struck when Card encountered a bejeweled purple stuffed frog that reminded her of the iconic artist Prince. What began as a whimsical idea evolved into a powerful narrative about self-esteem and self-worth. Teaming up with illustrator Knowles, the duo crafted a story that transcends age, resonating with both young readers and adults alike."The Frog Formerly Known as Prince" delivers a crucial message of self-esteem and the importance of recognizing one's inherent value. In a world where bullying is prevalent, the book aims to instill self-confidence in young children and promote a strong sense of self-worth. However, the universal themes make it a captivating read for readers of all ages."The Frog Formerly Known as Prince" is available for purchase at major online retailers. For more information or to order a copy, visit the official website: .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 888-800-1803

email us here

Judith Card on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford